Predictions: Liverpool’s perfect run to end; banana skin for Chelsea

Liverpool’s 100% record is set to come to an end, while there are mixed opinions on Man Utd and Chelsea’s fortunes in this week’s predictions.

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions each week.

This week, Fulham fan and MC Linguistics is our challenger…

Spurs v Liverpool

Linguistics: 2-2

Oli: 3-2

Bournemouth v Leicester

Linguistics: 1-1

Oli: 2-0

Chelsea v Cardiff

Linguistics: 3-0

Oli: 1-1

Huddersfield v Palace

Linguistics: 0-2

Oli: 1-1

Man City v Fulham

Linguistics: 1-2

Oli: 3-0

Newcastle v Arsenal

Linguistics: 1-2

Oli: 1-2

Watford v Man Utd

Linguistics: 1-2

Oli: 0-0

Wolves v Burnley

Linguistics: 2-0

Oli: 0-1

Everton v West Ham

Linguistics: 3-1

Oli: 2-0

Southampton v Brighton

Linguistics: 1-2

Oli: 0-1

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Linguistics: I started supporting Fulham when I was about 8 or 9 I think. They were my local team, a family friend took me to a match one day and that was it! There have been so many good memories over the years but I think the one that stands out for me is beating Juventus 4-1 in the Europa League at the cottage. I was lucky enough to be there & the energy in that ground was electric. I remember thinking to myself on the way home…”I probably won’t ever see a match as good as that ever again”

TEAMtalk:Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

Linguistics: There are loads but I suppose player wise when I was younger I was always a fan of Chris Colemen & Barry Hayles. Manager wise Roy Hodgson, seeing Fulham in the Europa League final was amazing and something I hope we can achieve again.

TEAMtalk:What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the (rest of the) season?

Linguistics: I think we’ve got a great team at the moment. Obviously, we spent a lot of money in the transfer window bringing in a lot of new players and it will no doubt take time for them to gel but I feel like we’re in a good position. Mitrovic has hit the ground running in the prem, same with André Schürrle. I would like to see Fulham show a bit more confidence at the bac,k but overall I think we are in a great place and it’s an exciting time to be a Fulham fan.

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Linguistics: hahaha, I’d have to say Arsenal, purely because I spend a lot of time on the road with a DJ called Friction who is a massive Arsenal fan. While Fulham were in the Championship they kind of became my adopted premiership team to support. I would watch them while we were on the road. Now it’s back to business as usual though.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with the band/for you as an artist at the moment?

Linguistics: It’s been a really busy year for me…I’ve just released my first EP in a few years. It’s called Self Medicated and it’s produced by a really good friend of mine called Charlie P. We’ve been making music together since we were about 15, he’s like my brother. This will be the third EP we’ve released. We took some time to focus on other projects but now we are back making music again and it feels really good! At the moment I’m working on promoting the release and just trying to make sure as many people hear it as possible really!

