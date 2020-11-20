Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester will claim a sweet away win at Liverpool, Man Utd’s wait for a home victory will go on, while this week’s Premier League Predictions cannot agree on results between Leeds v Arsenal and Tottenham v Man City.

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

This week’s challenger is rapper Morrison. Can the massive West Ham supporter – whose brand new single featuring Loski, ‘Bad Guy’, is out now – get the better of our Marshy?

Last time out, rapper Sharna Bass took us on – and there were a few mixed results.

Matchday 9

Newcastle v Chelsea (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Morrison: 0-2

Marshy: 0-1

Aston Villa v Brighton (Saturday, 3pm)

Morrison: 1-0

Marshy: 3-0

Tottenham v Manchester City (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Morrison: 1-3

Marshy: 2-1

Manchester United v West Brom (Saturday, 8pm)

Morrison: 2-1

Marshy: 1-1

Fulham v Everton (Sunday, 12pm)

Morrison: 1-1

Marshy: 1-2

Sheffield Utd v West Ham (Sunday, 2pm)

Morrison: 1-2

Marshy: 1-2

Leeds v Arsenal (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Morrison: 0-2

Marshy: 3-2

Liverpool v Leicester (Sunday, 7.15pm)

Morrison: 3-1

Marshy: 1-2

Burnley v Crystal Palace (Monday, 5.30pm)

Morrison: 1-0

Marshy: 0-0

Wolves v Southampton (Monday, 8pm)

Morrison: 1-1

Marshy: 0-1

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support the Hammers and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Morrison: I grew up on the estate that backed onto Upton Park. I could see the ground from my town house. I was also told by my dad that I had no choice but to support West Ham, and West Ham only! My best memories are bunking in the ground and standing on the wall.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club? (Historically or currently)

Morrison: Declan Rice, Mark Nobel, Paolo Di Canio, Carlos Tevez and Dimitri Payet.

Hammers have a good team this year

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the season?

Morrison: We have a good team this year. I’m hoping we can stay on top and not back where we were last season and fight relegation.

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Morrison: Arsenal, when I was younger a lot of my friends supported them.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with you as a musician at the moment?

Morrison: I am currently preparing to release my EP with some big collabs, whilst also recording my next project!

