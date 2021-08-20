Our Premier League Predictions expect Man Utd to win big and Liverpool to collect another three points – but there’s no agreement on Arsenal v Chelsea, Leeds v Everton or Wolves v Tottenham.

Our second set of predictions for the 2021/22 season are from Arsenal fan Dan D’Lion. His current EP ‘FRUITION’ is out now – can he celebrate by that by getting one over our man Marshy?

Last time out, Keeya Keys took us on – but it was Marshy who stole the show with his Tottenham 1 Man City 0 tip….

Matchday 2

Liverpool v Burnley (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Dan: 2-1

Marshy: 2-0

Aston Villa v Newcastle (Saturday, 3pm)

Dan: 0-1

Marshy: 2-2

Crystal Palace v Brentford (Saturday, 3pm)

Dan: 3-3

Marshy: 1-2

Leeds United v Everton (Saturday, 3pm)

Dan: 1-1

Marshy: 3-2

Manchester City v Norwich City (Saturday, 3pm)

Dan: 3-0

Marshy: 4-0

Brighton v Watford (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Dan: 2-1

Marshy: 1-2

Southampton v Manchester United (Sunday, 2pm)

Dan: 0-4

Marshy: 1-3

Wolves v Tottenham (Sunday, 2pm)

Dan: 2-1

Marshy: 0-1

Arsenal v Chelsea (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Dan: 2-0

Marshy: 0-2

West Ham v Leicester City (Monday, 8pm)

Dan: 2-2

Marshy: 2-1

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support the Gunners and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Dan: My Dad’s always been a supporter of the club however my love for Arsenal is quite young and really started when I saw them play at home against Norwich City for the Carabao Cup with my best mate. Nothing like the feeling of being 0-0 until the last 10 mins and then our boy Eddie coming out and putting 2 in!!

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club? (Historically or currently)

Dan: Thierry Henry, Bukayo Saka, Theo Walcott, David Seaman, Hector Bellerin

TEAMtalk: What are your hopes for the season and what are your thoughts about the current side?

Dan: I feel like we’ve got mad potential. We’ve got a lot of young players being played so there’s going to be a period of adjustments to be made but the hunger and enthusiasm is there! Once we establish a strong back line, we’ll be in good shape.

TEAMtalk: Have you got a soft spot for another team and why?

Dan: Reading, my hometown. Wherever I’m living, I’ll always feel connected to the club!

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with you as an artist at the moment?

Dan: I got new music coming for you sooner than you may think, I’m playing live all over the uk (soon to be announced) and I’ve just released my new brand of clothing – Sweet Tooth. Go check the sweet shop!! www.dandlion.co.uk

