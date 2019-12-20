Man City are being tipped to close the gap to Leicester with a win over the Foxes, while Man Utd will ease to victory at Watford and there are different views on Arsenal’s trip to Everton and the London derby clash between Tottenham and Chelsea.

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

This time, our challengers are Swedish Manchester United fan Tobtok and his manager/current collaborator Adam Griffin, a Norwich supporter – but can they get the better of Marshy?

Last time out, our challenger was Dutch DJ and Arsenal fan Joe Stone, with Marshy just getting the edge in a weekend of surprise results.

Matchday 18

Everton v Arsenal (Sat, 12.30pm)

Tobtok: 3-1

Adam: 3-1

Marshy: 2-2

Aston Villa v Southampton

Tobtok: 2-1

Adam: 3-2

Marshy: 2-1

Bournemouth v Burnley

Tobtok: 1-0

Adam: 1-1

Marshy: 1-2

Brighton v Sheffield United

Tobtok: 2-2

Adam: 2-1

Marshy: 1-2

Newcastle v Crystal Palace

Tobtok: 1-0

Adam: 2-0

Marshy: 2-1

Norwich v Wolves

Tobtok: 0-2

Adam: 2-1

Marshy: 1-3

Man City v Leicester (Sat, 5.30pm)

Tobtok: 3-2

Adam: 3-1

Marshy: 2-2

Watford v Manchester United (Sun, 2.00pm)

Tobtok: 0-2

Adam: 0-2

Marshy: 1-4

Tottenham v Chelsea (Sun, 4.30pm)

Tobtok: 2-1

Adam: 3-2

Marshy: 2-2

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Tobtok: Man United. I’m from Sweden so didn’t have a full time English team but my manager and current collaborator Adam always drags me to the pub when I’m over to watch Manchester United. So they became my team over the last six years haha!

Adam: I have been watching and supporting Norwich since the age of four, my father was a huge fan and our family still has 5 season tickets. My brother is an associate director. I have so many great memories but watching Norwich beat Bayern Munich in Europe in 1993 and becoming the first English team to do so tops the lot.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite 5 players for your club? (Historically or currently)

Tobtok: Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

Adam: Chris Sutton (a tough one but will always be my number 1), Ruel Fox (incredible pace, delivery and finishing) James Maddison (47% of all goals and assists for us in 1 season…wow says it all), Darren Huckerby (just class and the most stunning of dribblers) and finally have to include the brilliant and lethal Teemu Pukki.

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the season?

Tobtok: I would say they are very much in a transition period with all the youth in play and I think they are doing well considering. They are showing character like the fight back recently against Sheffield United and its going to be up and down but overall positive signs with Ole at the wheel.

Adam: We are in short struggling. I hope we will find our feet as proven recently with the performances against Leicester City but needf consistency, we see a struggling side and buckle. Injuries have really stunted us but excuses aside unless we cut out the school boy mistakes and set piece frailability we will sadly be doomed. I’m staying positive though and back us to stay up.

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Tobtok: I can only say my manager’s team Norwich, my life and career isn’t worth me picking anyone else!

Adam: Manchester United. How could anyone not admire what Alex Ferguson and his wondeful players achieved and the hall of trophies they accumulated..Better stop there though hey!

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with you as an artist at the moment?

Tobtok: This year has been better than ever with the streaming world on the rise and I managed to get a my last six tracks on R1! I want to thank everyone for the support including my label Perfect Havoc and my fans. Happy Xmas to everyone and hope your teams win over the festive period!

Adam: We have just covered the legendary “Just Can’t Get Enough” by Depeche Mode. It such a football anthem that I just couldn’t ignore it and after seeing the whole entire Celtic ground sign it in unison, decided Tobtok and I had to cover it. They say don’t touch a classic but we have stayed true to the original whilst injecting a modern energy and feel.

