Predictions: Disagreement over Chelsea v Liverpool; Man City to cruise

Blossoms are predicting victory for their beloved Manchester City, as well as Tottenham and Arsenal – and also have some interesting thoughts on the big game between Chelsea and Liverpool.

Each week our writers will take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions each week, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Last time around, Liverpool fan and Ministry Of Sound artist Louis Berry took us on – you can see who came out on top here.

This week, Man City and Stockport fans Blossoms take on Marshy. Can you do better?

Premier League

Brighton v Manchester United (Friday, 8pm)

Blossoms: 1-2 (“put your money on an injury-time United winner….!”)

Marshy: 0-2

Stoke v Crystal Palace

Blossoms: 1-0

Marshy: 1-1

Bournemouth v Swansea

Blossoms: 0-2

Marshy: 1-2

Leicester v West Ham

Blossoms: 2-0

Marshy: 2-1

Watford v Newcastle

Blossoms: 1-2

Marshy: 0-2

West Brom v Tottenham

Blossoms: 0-3

Marshy: 2-3

Everton v Southampton

Blossoms: 0-1

Marshy: 2-1

Manchester City v Huddersfield

Blossoms: 3-0

Marshy: 5-0

Arsenal v Burnley

Blossoms: 2-0

Marshy: 2-0

Chelsea v Liverpool

Blossoms: 1-2

Marshy: 1-1

Blossoms’ new album ‘Cool Like You’ is out now.