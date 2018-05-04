Predictions: Disagreement over Chelsea v Liverpool; Man City to cruise
Blossoms are predicting victory for their beloved Manchester City, as well as Tottenham and Arsenal – and also have some interesting thoughts on the big game between Chelsea and Liverpool.
Each week our writers will take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions each week, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.
Last time around, Liverpool fan and Ministry Of Sound artist Louis Berry took us on – you can see who came out on top here.
This week, Man City and Stockport fans Blossoms take on Marshy. Can you do better?
Premier League
Brighton v Manchester United (Friday, 8pm)
Blossoms: 1-2 (“put your money on an injury-time United winner….!”)
Marshy: 0-2
Stoke v Crystal Palace
Blossoms: 1-0
Marshy: 1-1
Bournemouth v Swansea
Blossoms: 0-2
Marshy: 1-2
Leicester v West Ham
Blossoms: 2-0
Marshy: 2-1
Watford v Newcastle
Blossoms: 1-2
Marshy: 0-2
West Brom v Tottenham
Blossoms: 0-3
Marshy: 2-3
Everton v Southampton
Blossoms: 0-1
Marshy: 2-1
Manchester City v Huddersfield
Blossoms: 3-0
Marshy: 5-0
Arsenal v Burnley
Blossoms: 2-0
Marshy: 2-0
Chelsea v Liverpool
Blossoms: 1-2
Marshy: 1-1