Predictions: Man City, Liverpool to keep pace; Solskjaer to struggle again

Manchester United are in for a tough test at Goodison Park, while Man City and Liverpool are tipped for success in this week’s predictions.

This time round it’s the turn of Liverpool fan and guitarist Dan from The Heavy, and he takes on Oli…

Man City v Spurs

Dan: 1-1

Oli: 3-1

Bournemouth v Fulham

Dan: 3-0

Oli: 3-1

Huddersfield v Watford

Dan: 0-2

Oli: 1-1

West Ham v Leicester

Dan: 0-1

Oli: 2-2

Wolves v Brighton

Dan: 2-1

Oli: 2-0

Newcastle v Southampton

Dan: 2-2

Oli: 0-1

Everton v Man Utd

Dan: 1-1

Oli: 2-0

Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Dan: 2-1

Oli: 2-0

Cardiff v Liverpool

Dan: 0-1

Oli: 0-2

Chelsea v Burnley

Dan: 2-1

Oli: 3-0

Q&A…

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Dan: Witnessing Paul Walsh’s spectacular mullet around 1986. That was it, I was sold….

TEAMtalk: Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

Dan: Jeez…Ian Rush, King Kenny (obviously), John Barnes, Robbie Fowler, then as i got older it became the unsung guys, Javier Mascherano and currently Andy Robertson.

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the (rest of the) season?

Dan: Jurgen Klopp has done an incredible job. A top 4 finish used to be the ultimate goal but the fact a premier league and champions league double is a possibility is insane. What i would give for a hug from that man!

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Dan: Newcastle because of Rafa Benitez.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with the band/for you as an artist at the moment?

Dan: New album “SONS” comes out in May and we will be spending the rest of the year touring it around the globe!

