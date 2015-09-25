Predictions: Man City, Man Utd and Chelsea backed

Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea have been backed to win this weekend – join our prediction league if you think you know better.

As well as Mark and some of our other writers, a different band or artist will also be making their predictions each week, giving you the chance to not only beat the TEAMtalk journalists but also some famous faces from the world of music.

This week we have predictions from new kid on the block Tiggs Da Author, who provides the soundtrack to the RWC ITV adverts and features on the FIFA 16 soundtrack. Check out his video for single ‘Georgia’ below.

Week 6 Predictions

Tottenham v Manchester City: Mark 1-2, Tiggs 1-3

Leicester City v Arsenal: Mark 1-2, Tiggs 3-2

Liverpool v Aston Villa: Mark 1-0, Tiggs 1-1

Manchester United v Sunderland: Mark 3-0, Tiggs 4-1

Southampton v Swansea City: Mark 1-1, Tiggs 2-2

Stoke City v Bournemouth: Mark 3-1, Tiggs 1-0

West Ham v Norwich City: Mark 3-0, Tiggs 2-0

Newcastle United v Chelsea: Mark 0-2, Tiggs 1-2

Watford v Crystal Palace: Mark 0-0, Tiggs 1-2

West Brom v Everton: Mark 1-0, Tiggs 1-3