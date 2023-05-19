Predictions: Man City rout Chelsea for sweet smell of title success; Man Utd, Newcastle fend off Liverpool charge; Leeds, Leicester woe

Joe Singleton of The Lottery Winners takes on our Predictions challenge this weekend and is ready to unveil Manchester City as champions once again, while there’s yet more drama at the bottom end of the table.

The penultimate weekend of the Premier League season could see several issues resolved, including the title, European placings and relegation in what is sure to be another rollercoaster ride of results.

Tottenham host Brentford in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off looking to jump back into sixth spot and the final Europa League place.

There are four 3pm starts, with Manchester United heading to Bournemouth as they continue to fend off Liverpool’s charge in the race for the Champions League spots. Fulham also host Crystal Palace, while Jurgen Klopp’s Reds welcome fellow Euro chasers Aston Villa to Anfield and Wolves host an Everton side still scrapping for points to avoid the drop.

Saturday’s late game sees Arsenal head to Nottingham Forest knowing that only a win will do to stop Manchester City lifting the title without even kicking a ball.

Sunday’s action starts with a Leeds side who desperately need a positive result at West Ham, while high-flying Brighton host already relegated Southampton.

City could then taste title success again, depending on what happens with the Gunners, when they take on Chelsea at The Etihad, before Monday night’s action sees a Leicester side seemingly doomed for the drop go to Newcastle.

And our latest challenger, Manchester United fan Joe, predicts a good win for his Red Devils, especially given that Liverpool will snatch all three points as well.

It’s silverware time for City as they give Chelsea the blues, while Leeds and Leicester both suffer demoralising losses.

Premier League – Matchday 37

Tottenham v Brentford (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Joe: 2-1

Bournemouth v Manchester United (Saturday, 3pm)

Joe: 0-2

Fulham v Crystal Palace (Saturday, 3pm)

Joe: 1-1

Liverpool v Aston Villa (Saturday, 3pm)

Joe: 3-1

Wolves v Everton (Saturday, 3pm)

Joe: 1-1

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Joe: 1-3

West Ham v Leeds (Sunday, 1.30pm)

Joe: 2-1

Brighton v Southampton (Sunday, 2pm)

Joe: 3-0

Manchester City v Chelsea (Sunday, 4pm)

Joe: 4-0

Newcastle v Leicester (Monday, 8pm)

Joe: 3-1

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Joe: My dad was a massive United fan and took me to games when I was a kid. My first memory was the treble in 99 when I was 6 years old, even though I got sent to bed at half-time in the Champions League Final… Favourite memory has to be the 2013 league title or the 2008 Champions League win against Chelsea.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club? (Historically or currently)

Joe: Paul Scholes, Ruud Van Nistelrooy, Robin Van Persie, Michael Carrick and Wayne Rooney

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with the band at the moment?

Joe: We’ve just got a number 1 album which is absolutely amazing! We’ve just finished a run of 36 gigs in 38 days and now we’re into festival season. Playing Glastonbury, Isle of Wight, Kendal Calling and so many more.

