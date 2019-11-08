Man City are being tipped to claw back Liverpool’s lead in a seven-goal Anfield nail-biter, while Sheffield United can win at Spurs and Leicester can march on with victory over Arsenal.

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

This time, our challenger is Leicester City fan Cass from Easy Life, who looks to beat out man Marshy.

Last time out, our challenger was singer, songwriter Georgia – and it’s safe to say both had a mixed bag!

Matchday 12

Norwich v Watford (Friday, 8pm)

Cass: 1-1

Marshy: 1-2

Chelsea v Crystal Palace (12.30pm)

Cass: 2-1

Marshy: 1-1

Burnley v West Ham

Cass: 1-3

Marshy: 1-1

Newcastle v Bournemouth

Cass: 1-1

Marshy: 2-1

Southampton v Everton

Cass: 0-2

Marshy: 1-1

Tottenham v Sheffield United

Cass: 2-0

Marshy: 1-2

Leicester v Arsenal (5.30pm)

Cass: 1-0

Marshy: 1-0

Man Utd v Brighton (Sunday, 2pm)

Cass: 3-2

Marshy: 2-1

Wolves v Aston Villa (Sunday, 2pm)

Cass: 1-1

Marshy: 2-2

Liverpool v Man City (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Cass: 3-4

Marshy: 2-2

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Cass: I’ve been a Leicester City fan for as long as I can remember, just being from the city is probably how I started supporting them. My favourite memory goes without saying really, when we won the Premier League back in 2016.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite 5 players for your club? (Historically or currently)

Cass: Jamie Vardy, Christian Fuchs, N’Golo Kante, Andy King, Big Wes Morgan.

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the season?

Cass: Our current team is pretty strong, Rodgers is bringing the homely feel back. My hopes for the rest of the season are to finish top 4 and qualify for Europe.

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Cass: Funnily enough Southampton, who we smashed 9-0. Someone I’ve know a long time (Che Adams) is signed to them.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with the band/for you as an artist at the moment?

Cass: We’ve just finished one crazy ass tour, but other than the shows, we are going to be releasing new music very soon, and heading out Stateside to do some fun video shooting and studio time. We cant wait to share it with you!