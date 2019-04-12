Predictions: Man City to leapfrog Liverpool in title race; Arsenal slip up

Both Manchester clubs are tipped to win comfortably, but there are mixed views over crucial games for Liverpool and Arsenal in this week’s predictions.

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions each week.

This time round it’s the turn of Justin from Black Saint, who we’re told is a massive Arsenal fan, and he takes on Oli…

Leicester v Newcastle

Justin: 0-0

Oli: 1-1

Spurs v Huddersfield

Justin: 5-0

Oli: 0-0

Brighton v Bournemouth

Justin: 2-1

Oli: 1-0

Burnley v Cardiff

Justin: 2-1

Oli: 3-1

Fulham v Everton

Justin: 1-2

Oli: 0-2

Southampton v Wolves

Justin: 2-1

Oli: 1-2

Man Utd v West Ham

Justin: 3-0

Oli: 2-0

Crystal Palace v Man City

Justin: 0-2

Oli: 0-2

Liverpool v Chelsea

Justin: 3-1

Oli: 1-1

Watford v Arsenal

Justin: 1-1

Oli: 2-1



TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Justin: I moved down from Glasgow in 1999… And I instantly just had an affinity with the club. That was due to the values I would say that Wenger brought during his early revolution and the class and style of play and the caliber of players that were at the club. Bergkamp, Henry, Viera, Kanu… even before that I’d also loved Ian Wright- not only his prowess as a finisher, but also his character and his story, which I think was inspiring…. Arsenal for a time where a different class and to dominate during any era of Alex Ferguson let alone during his peak…Was no small feat.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

Justin: Henry – the goal he scored against Bartez – the chip up and volley on the turn, will always be etched in the memory. Similarly- Dennis Bergkamp’s wonder goal against Newcastle in 2002… was an important moment.

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the (rest of the) season?

Justin: Some things such as our away form has not changed since last season, which is disappointing, but given that dreadful statistical recurrence. I think Unai has exceeded expectations, if you had asked any fan at the start of the season if we’d be happy to be in with a chance of winning the Europa and finishing in the top 3, without spending a penny… I think they would have bitten your hand off for it.

Champions League qualification is essential in excelling Unai’s plans, as without it, we’ll struggle to attract the top players, and right now we need to strengthen the back line, if we are to see a marked improvement…. I think Virgil at Liverpool is a good example of how such a player makes a difference- Liverpool were always solid going forward but frail at the back… since he’s come… well you see the improvement! I think Arsenal is an almost identical scenario… so a big player like a Koulibaly, or even and Umtiti would be a great addition… But you need money and Trophies… so it’ll be an interesting next season.

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Justin: Celtic of course… it’s my home team and the team I grew up supporting until I moved to London when I was younger.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with the band/for you as an artist at the moment?

Justin: Just wrapped up on the video shoot for the second song of our Everybody Wants You EP, and preparing Live DJ set next week at a fashion event for Vans and then performing again at Tape London on Easter Bank Holiday.