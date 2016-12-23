Predictions: Man Utd, Arsenal & Liverpool tipped for wins
Manchester United fan, Dan Flint from You Me At Six, predicts a happy Christmas for the Red Devils – and festive misery for City.
Just like last season, our writers will take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions each week, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.
Last week, Scotty Stacks from The Manor guessed six correct results, one fewer than TEAMtalk’s Mark Scott, Scotty nailed one correct score – the 2-2 draw between Stoke and Leicester.
Dan Flint from You Me At Six is in the chair for the Boxing Day fixtures. The drummer is taking on TEAMtalk’s Matty Briggs.
Their highly anticipated fifth studio album Night People is now due for release January 6, 2017, earlier than previously announced, through Infectious Music.
NIGHT PEOPLE: Happy to announce that #NightPeople will be released a week earlier than planned – it’s yours Jan 6th. https://t.co/v7I0ypfNAD pic.twitter.com/XNsoqInbbP
— You Me At Six (@youmeatsix) November 22, 2016
Premier League matchday 18
Watford v Palace
You Me at Six: 1-1
TT: 1-2
Arsenal v WBA
You Me at Six: 2-0
TT: 3-1
Burnley v Middlesbrough
You Me at Six: 2-1
TT: 2-2
Chelsea v Bournemouth
You Me at Six: 2-0
TT: 3-0
Leicester v Everton
You Me at Six: 0-1
TT: 2-1
Man U v Sunderland
You Me at Six: 12-0 (twelve)
TT: 2-0
Swansea v West Ham
You Me at Six: 2-2
TT: 0-1
Hull City v Man City
You Me at Six: 3-1
TT: 0-3
Liverpool v Stoke
You Me at Six: 2-1
TT: 2-0
Southampton v Spurs
You Me at Six: 1-3
TT: 1-1
Dan spoke to the Man Utd website about how he started supporting United and how difficult it is to combine being in a band on the road with following the Red Devils.
I grew up with my dad going to watch United at a time when the ‘Class of ‘92’ were coming through. When you’re picking a football team at five years old, looking at the likes of Beckham and Scholes, who else are you going to choose?
That’s when I fell in love with football and it’s been an emotional rollercoaster ever since. Sometimes I wish I didn’t like football, I’m sure every fan does at some point, because it just means so much to you. I get genuinely upset about things and my girlfriend doesn’t understand. It means a lot to people like us, though.
It is near enough impossible [to watch United]. There have been a hell of a lot of dodgy streams, trying to watch matches in hotel rooms or backstage. It is kind of annoying but we make the most of it.
If I have time of we will always phone up the venue and ask about bars that will show the match. Sometimes our tour buses in America have satellite TVs on board, but they only work when we’ve stopped! It is hard but I make the most of it.
Today's #OTplaylist, compiled with a little help from @DanMEATSIX of @YouMeAtSix… pic.twitter.com/rfMp4VcY58
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 11, 2016