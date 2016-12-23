Predictions: Man Utd, Arsenal & Liverpool tipped for wins

Manchester United fan, Dan Flint from You Me At Six, predicts a happy Christmas for the Red Devils – and festive misery for City.

Just like last season, our writers will take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions each week, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Last week, Scotty Stacks from The Manor guessed six correct results, one fewer than TEAMtalk’s Mark Scott, Scotty nailed one correct score – the 2-2 draw between Stoke and Leicester.

Dan Flint from You Me At Six is in the chair for the Boxing Day fixtures. The drummer is taking on TEAMtalk’s Matty Briggs.

Their highly anticipated fifth studio album Night People is now due for release January 6, 2017, earlier than previously announced, through Infectious Music.

Premier League matchday 18

Watford v Palace

You Me at Six: 1-1

TT: 1-2

Arsenal v WBA

You Me at Six: 2-0

TT: 3-1

Burnley v Middlesbrough

You Me at Six: 2-1

TT: 2-2

Chelsea v Bournemouth

You Me at Six: 2-0

TT: 3-0

Leicester v Everton

You Me at Six: 0-1

TT: 2-1

Man U v Sunderland

You Me at Six: 12-0 (twelve)

TT: 2-0

Swansea v West Ham

You Me at Six: 2-2

TT: 0-1

Hull City v Man City

You Me at Six: 3-1

TT: 0-3

Liverpool v Stoke

You Me at Six: 2-1

TT: 2-0

Southampton v Spurs

You Me at Six: 1-3

TT: 1-1

Dan spoke to the Man Utd website about how he started supporting United and how difficult it is to combine being in a band on the road with following the Red Devils.