Predictions: Man Utd, Chelsea, Arsenal & Spurs backed

Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham and Crystal Palace are all expected to claim wins in the Premier League this weekend.

As well as Mark and some of our other writers, a different band or artist will also be making their predictions each week, giving you the chance to not only beat the TEAMtalk journalists but also some famous faces from the world of music.

This week we have predictions from Lee Royle, one third of Manchester newcomers Prose, whose EP debut ‘What If?’ is out now

Week 13 Predictions

Watford v Manchester United: Mark 0-1, Lee 0-2

Chelsea v Norwich City: Mark 2-1, Lee 3-0

Everton v Aston Villa: Mark 0-0, Lee 2-0

Newcastle United v Leicester City: Mark 1-1, Lee 1-2

Southampton v Stoke City: Mark 1-1, Lee 2-1

Swansea City v Bournemouth: Mark 1-0, Lee 1-1

West Brom v Arsenal: Mark 0-2, Lee 1-3

Manchester City v Liverpool: Mark 2-1, Lee 2-2

Tottenham v West Ham: Mark 2-1, Lee 2-0

Crystal Palace v Sunderland: Mark 2-0, Lee 3-2

Five from Lee Royle

How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

My dad is a Man City fan, but my uncle is a big Man Utd fan and being the only boy of my generation at that time, my uncle did me proud and made me a Man Utd fan. My favourite memory definitely has to be winning the treble and that Champions League final! It’s one of them ‘you know where you were when it happened’.

Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

My biggest hero has to be Eric Cantona, I think he got me through primary school!. Then it has to be Roy Keane, and as a budding centre midfielder, he’s who I took most inspiration from.

What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the season?

I think we’ll finish in the top three, which is an improvement on last season, but with our defence we can hope for the title I think. Louis van Gaal’s a major improvement on David Moyes, but I think he’s just keeping the seat warm for Ryan Giggs.

Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Ah, I think I’m too biased. Does England count?

What’s going on with the band at the moment?

Things are going really good. We’ve just put out our first EP ‘What If’, which has four tracks, and also done a video for ‘Run With Faith’ which has recently been played on BT Sport as part of their Champions League coverage and also on the BBC for the FA Cup! So as a mad football fan I’m loving that!