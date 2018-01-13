Predictions: Man City too good for Liverpool; cruise for Man Utd

Rising chart star Ramz takes on TEAMtalk in this week’s predictions – and he’s forecasting joy for Arsenal, Man City and Man Utd this weekend.

Each week our writers will take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions each week, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Last time out, Aberdeen fan Murray from the The Xcerts took us on

First up for 2018 is rising chart star RAMZ – fresh from going A list on BBC Radio 1 – who takes on TEAMtalk’s Oli!

Chelsea v Leicester

Ramz: 2-0

Oli: 3-1

Crystal Palace v Burnley

Ramz: 2-1

Oli: 1-1

Huddersfield v West Ham

Ramz: 1-1

Oli: 0-0

Newcastle v Swansea

Ramz: 1-0

Oli: 2-1

Watford v Southampton

Ramz: 0-1

Oli: 2-0

West Brom v Brighton

Ramz: 0-0

Oli: 1-0

Spurs v Everton (Sat, 5:30pm)

Ramz: 3-1

Oli: 2-0

Bournemouth v Arsenal (Sun, 1:30pm)

Ramz: 0-2

Oli: 2-2

Liverpool v Man City (Sun, 4pm)

Ramz: 1-2

Oli: 3-1

Man Utd v Stoke (Mon, 8pm)

Ramz: 3-0

Oli: 1-0

Ramz and his love for football…

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Ramz: My uncle was the reason. He surprised me with the 2005 blue O2 Arsenal kit with my name on the back with the number 14. This ultimately what made me want to support the club as that number belonged to my favourite player at the time Henry.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

Ramz: Thierry Henry. Alongside him being my childhood hero I met him at my time working at the Emirates in the lift where I had a brief but good conversation about the club!

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the season?

Ramz: For someone that supports the club with my heart I feel we are not doing well this season however we gotta stay strong for the remainder of the season and look to possibly grab a cheeky silverware.

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Ramz: No soft spot no another team! No chance

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with the band/for you as an artist at the moment?

Ramz: Living my best life possible whilst enjoying making music. It’s crazy how quick everything has been with me charting in the top ten but it pushes me to want to work harder and be consistent. It’s been great performing at other artist shows, supporting Lotto Boyz on tour and also meeting new people within my field, from artists like Stormzy to my team that help me behind the scenes.