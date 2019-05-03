Predictions: Man Utd, Chelsea to struggle; next round in title race called

Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal are all tipped to struggle – but Man City and Liverpool will motor on according to this week’s predictions.

This time round it’s the turn of frontman JC from Flawes, who is a massive Huddersfield fan, and he takes on fellow Town fan Oli….

Predictions

Everton v Burnley

JC: 1-1

Oli: 2-0

Bournemouth v Spurs

JC: 0-2

Oli: 1-2

West Ham v Southampton

JC: 3-0

Oli: 1-1

Wolves v Fulham

JC: 2-2

Oli: 3-0

Cardiff v Crystal Palace

JC: 1-1

Oli: 0-2

Newcastle v Liverpool

JC: 0-2

Oli: 1-3

Chelsea v Watford

JC: 2-1

Oli: 1-1

Huddersfield v Man Utd

JC: 1-0

Oli: 1-1

Arsenal v Brighton

JC: 0-0

Oli: 2-0

Man City v Leicester

JC: 3-1

Oli: 3-0

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

JC: Huddersfield Town, growing up only 15 minutes away from the stadium it was the obvious choice. A lot of my life there hasn’t really been much to shout about up until a few seasons ago so watching us win the playoff final at Wembley Stadium in 2017 has to be my greatest memory! I was also fortunate enough to be in the away end at Stamford Bridge when we secured our premier league status last season with a nail biting 1-1 draw against Chelsea; equally as exhilarating!

TEAMtalk: Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

JC: The one and only Andy Booth!

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the (rest of the) season?

JC: The first half of this season it felt like we were playing good football, creating chances but just totally unable to put the ball in the back of the net. Relegation has been pretty obvious this season since Christmas (perhaps even before) so we’ve just been trying to enjoy the ride as much as possible.

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

JC: Freddie (Guitarist) supports Brentford + Huss (Drummer) is a Man City fan. I’ve dragged them along to watch and support Huddersfield Town on many occasions, so I return the favour and always like to see them do well.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with the band/for you as an artist at the moment?

JC: Getting ready to release our next single! We’ll also be gigging up and down the country soon too which I can’t wait!

