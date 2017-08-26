Predictions: Goals galore at Anfield; Spurs to banish Wembley woes

Scottish singer-songwriter Amy Macdonald has predicted easy wins for Manchester City and Spurs, while she expects Liverpool v Arsenal to be a thriller.

Just like last season, our writers will take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions each week, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

This weekend, singer-songwriter Amy Macdonald is taking on TEAMtalk.

Scores

Bournemouth v Man City (12:30)

Amy: 0-3

Marshy: 1-2

Palace v Swansea

Amy: 1-0

Marshy: 2-1

Huddersfield v Southampton

Amy: 1-1

Marshy: 1-1

Newcastle v West Ham

Amy: 1-2

Marshy: 1-0

Watford v Brighton

Amy: 1-1

Marshy: 3-1

Man Utd v Leicester (5:30)

Amy: 2-1

Marshy: 3-0

Chelsea v Everton (Sunday, 13:30)

Amy: 2-1

Marshy: 2-0

West Brom v Stoke (Sunday, 13:30)

Amy: 0-0

Marshy: 1-0

Liverpool v Arsenal (Sunday, 16:00)

Amy: 3-2

Marshy: 2-2

Spurs v Burnley (Sunday, 16:00)

Amy: 3-1

Marshy: 3-0

