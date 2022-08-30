This week’s challenger tips five-goal thrillers for Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea, while Frank Lampard’s Everton win at Leeds and Tottenham suffer their first loss of the campaign at West Ham, all in our latest TEAMtalk Predictions.

Erik ten Hag’s United are looking for their third win on the spin as they head to struggling Leicester, having backed up their impressive victory over Liverpool with a nervy 1-0 triumph against Southampton on Saturday.

Liverpool bounced back to form with a sensational 9-0 demolition of poor old Bournemouth. However, they won’t have it all their own way against big-spending Newcastle at Anfield on Wednesday night, while Nottingham Forest will give Manchester City a fright.

There’s also a shock on the cards for Leeds at home to the Toffees, while Arsenal will win again and Tottenham are tipped to go down at West Ham, according to our latest challenger, singer-songwriter and Chelsea fan Jessie Dipper. You can check out Jessie’s music right here.

Last weekend’s challenger was Man Utd supporter Guus ter Braak of The Howlers, and you see how he got on right here.

Premier League Predictions – Matchday 5

Crystal Palace v Brentford (Tuesday, 7.30pm)

Jessie: 2-0

Fulham v Brighton (Tuesday, 7.30pm)

Jessie: 2-2

Southampton v Chelsea (Tuesday, 7.45pm)

Jessie: 2-3

Leeds v Everton (Tuesday, 8pm)

Jessie: 1-3

Arsenal v Aston Villa (Wednesday, 7.30pm)

Jessie: 2-1

Bournemouth v Wolves (Wednesday, 7.30pm)

Jessie: 3-2

Manchester City v Nottingham Forest (Wednesday, 7.30pm)

Jessie: 2-2

West Ham v Tottenham (Wednesday, 7.45pm)

Jessie: 1-0

Liverpool v Newcastle (Wednesday, 8pm)

Jessie: 3-2

Leicester v Manchester United (Thursday, 8pm)

Jessie: 2-3

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Jessie: I moved to South London at 8 years old, and quickly got swept up into an obsession with Chelsea football club by a friend.

I remember watching my first match at that same age. And it’s safe to say that I was heavily sold on their enthusiasm and by my 10th birthday I had a football-themed party, complete with a Chelsea stadium tour and a photo holding the FA Cup.

Chelsea FC were even involved with my primary school, and I had the opportunity to work alongside an after-school club (similar to the Premier League Primary Stars programme they have today) working with my peers in a specialist academic program.

I was also a die-hard Match Attax collector in the later years of primary school and collected the whole squad- including the shinies – just sayin’.

Sam Kerr given her dues at Chelsea

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club, or in general? (Historically or currently)

Jessie: Frank Lampard John Terry, Ashley Cole, Sam Kerr (one of the best female strikers in the world) and Jose Mourinho (more important than any single player in the back-to-back championship-winning years).

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with you at the moment?

Jessie: I’m building up to go on tour with Scouting For Girls as their main support this December. And in the meantime prepping for the release of my next single (ahead of my debut album release on October 14).

I’ll be heading to New York in October to play a few shows, connect with as many people as I can and release this new record while I’m over there. And in the meantime keeping myself busy by writing for the album after that while recording predominantly in Abbey Road studios whilst constantly gigging between London and Cardiff (where I’m based).



Stream ‘Lighthouse’ on the TEAMtalk Spotify playlist

Jessie is on social media – give her a follow!

Twitter

Instagram