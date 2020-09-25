There will be more misery for Manchester United at Brighton, Chelsea and Tottenham will enjoy big wins, while this week’s Premier League predictions agree that Liverpool will overcome Arsenal.

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

This week’s challenger is Jurgen Klopp’s favourite artist Jamie Webster. The musician soundtracked the club’s Champions celebrations and is, of course, a mad Liverpool fan. Can he get the better of our Marshy?

Last time, Butch Dante, rhythm guitarist for The Imbeciles was in the hotseat. Butch was on form after correctly calling Crystal Palace’s win at Old Trafford.

Matchday 3

Brighton v Manchester United (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Jamie: 1-1

Marshy: 2-1

Crystal Palace v Everton (Saturday, 3pm)

Jamie: 2-1

Marshy: 1-1

West Brom v Chelsea (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Jamie: 0-2

Marshy: 1-5

Burnley v Southampton (Saturday, 8pm)

Jamie: 2-2

Marshy: 1-1

Sheffield Utd v Leeds (Sunday, 12pm)

Jamie: 3-2

Marshy: 1-1

Tottenham v Newcastle (Sunday, 2pm)

Jamie: 2-1

Marshy: 5-2

Man City v Leicester (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Jamie: 1-1

Marshy: 3-1

West Ham v Wolves (Sunday, 7pm)

Jamie: 1-2

Marshy: 0-3

Fulham v Aston Villa (Monday, 5.45pm)

Jamie: 3-1

Marshy: 1-2

Liverpool v Arsenal (Monday, 8pm)

Jamie: 2-0

Marshy: 3-1

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Jamie: I’ve supported my club from birth and that’s down to my dad and grandad. Where I’m from you’re born supporting a football team, you don’t make the choice.

My first memory is being about 3 or 4 years old going on the Kop with my dad for when we (Liverpool) played Valencia in a friendly. We lost the game but the hearing the noise and seeing the colours for the first time will stay with me forever.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club? (Historically or currently)

Jamie: Robbie Fowler, Steven Gerrard, Jamie Carragher, Luis Suarez and Andy Robertson

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the season?

Jamie: The current team are an unbelievable group of players, league, European and world champions in the last year. I expect us to follow suit…

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Jamie: Wigan Athletic. They’re a small club with the right principles and a massive Scouse roster!

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with you as a musician at the moment?

Jamie: I’ve just released my debut album which landed in the Top 10! Now I’m just working on album No 2 until I can get back out and tour!

Watch Jamie’s official video for Champions Liverpool FC right here!