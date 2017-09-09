Predictions: Man United to rout Stoke; Spurs and Arsenal grab wins

The Coronas’ lead singer Danny O’Reilly takes on our predictions challenge – and he expects victories for Man Utd, Tottenham and Arsenal – but a draw between Man City and Liverpool.

This weekend, Danny O’Reilly, lead singer with Ireland’s No1 album selling act The Coronas takes on TEAMtalk’s Marshy.

Man City v Liverpool (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Danny: 1-1

Marshy: 2-2

Arsenal v Bournemouth

Danny: 2-1

Marshy: 3-0

Brighton v West Brom

Danny: 1-1

Marshy: 0-2

Everton v Tottenham

Danny: 0-1

Marshy: 1-2

Leicester v Chelsea

Danny: 1-2

Marshy: 1-1

Southampton v Watford

Danny: 1-0

Marshy: 1-2

Stoke v Manchester United (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Danny: 0-2

Marshy: 1-4

Burnley v Crystal Palace (Sunday, 1.30pm)

Danny: 1-1

Marshy: 2-0

Swansea v Newcastle (Sunday, 4pm)

Danny: 2-1

Marshy: 2-1

West Ham v Huddersfield (Monday, 8pm)

Danny: 0-1

Marshy: 1-0

Danny O’Reilly, his love of football, and life with The Coronas

TT: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Danny: My father is a Man Utd fan, and when I first got into football they had two great Irish players in Denis Irwin and Roy Keane. Also, in Eric Cantona, they had someone who seemed to play the game differently to everyone else, he was class, and you couldn’t take your eyes off him.

TT: Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

Danny: Cantona, Ronaldo, but Roy Keane at his peak was another level. I loved how he played the game, with passion, aggression and an incredible work-ethic. I also had an usual admiration for Park Ji-Sung. He was so underrated and performed in some big games.

TT: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the season?

Danny: I’m optimistic, (Nemanja) Matic has made us look so much more balanced. United are playing with confidence again and it’s a very exciting time. Jose Mourinho is always good in the big games against the other top 4/5 so if we continue to get points against the rest, it will be between us and city for the title…

TT: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Danny: I have to say it’s Arsenal, we lived in north London for four years and because my brother is a Arsenal fan, I went to the Emirates a few times. When they’re playing well, they’re a great team to watch. Looks like they’re in a bit of trouble at the moment though…!

TT: What’s going on with the band/for you as an artist at the moment?

Danny: We’re gearing up for a world tour and we can’t wait! We start in Berlin at the end of September for our European leg, then our U.K. tour starts on 14th October in Newcastle with shows in Glasgow, Birmingham, Nottingham and Manchester with our biggest ever U.K. show in Londons O2 Kentish Town Forum on the 18th!

Hopefully on our day off we might get to catch a game!

Listen to the band’s new single ‘Real Feel’ on our Spotify Playlist.