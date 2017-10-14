Predictions: Anfield joy for Man Utd; Arsenal held but Chelsea cruise

Singer-songwriter Ulysses Wells is predicting a Manchester United win at Liverpool – but has some maverick selections for Man City and Brighton among others.

Just like last season, our writers will take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions each week, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Last time out, Faris from The Horrors went up against us – and you can see who came out on top here.

This time around, it’s Ulysses Wells who locks horns with TEAMtalk’s Marshy.

Premier League matchday 8

Liverpool v Manchester United (12.30)

Ulysses: 1-2

Marshy: 0-1

Burnley v West Ham

Ulysses: 3-1

Marshy: 1-1

Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Ulysses: 1-3

Marshy: 0-2

Manchester City v Stoke

Ulysses: 5-2

Marshy: 2-1

Swansea v Huddersfield

Ulysses: 1-1

Marshy: 0-2

Tottenham v Bournemouth

Ulysses: 0-0

Marshy: 3-0

Watford v Arsenal (5.30pm)

Ulysses: 1-3

Marshy: 1-1

Brighton v Everton (Sunday, 1.30pm)

Ulysses: 5-3

Marshy: 0-0

Southampton v Newcastle (Sunday 4pm)

Ulysses: 2-1

Marshy: 2-1

Leicester v West Brom (Monday, 8pm)

Ulysses: 2-1

Marshy: 1-1

Ulysses Wells, the music and the passion for football

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Ulysses: I got a Chelsea shirt from my brother unfortunately we lost our TV license in 99 and couldn’t keep up.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

Ulysses: Norman Conquest, Danger Fourpence, Nortei Nortey – the latter is an unknown Ghanaian defender, plagued by injuries /part of the Chelsea Academy and is currently looking for a new club!

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the (rest of the) season?

Ulysses: The team is good. Let’s hope they keep themselves sober and active – it’s important!

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Ulysses: Dundee United. They’re a controversial team – plenty of potential

TEAMtalk: What’s going on for you as an artist at the moment?

Ulysses: I’m finishing the album, got some more big ones to release and playing lots a shows. November 8th at the 221 club is the next one!

Listen to Ulysses’ latest single ‘What It Takes’ on the TEAMtalk playlist