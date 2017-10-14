Predictions: Anfield joy for Man Utd; Arsenal held but Chelsea cruise
Singer-songwriter Ulysses Wells is predicting a Manchester United win at Liverpool – but has some maverick selections for Man City and Brighton among others.
Just like last season, our writers will take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions each week, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.
Last time out, Faris from The Horrors went up against us – and you can see who came out on top here.
This time around, it’s Ulysses Wells who locks horns with TEAMtalk’s Marshy.
Premier League matchday 8
Liverpool v Manchester United (12.30)
Ulysses: 1-2
Marshy: 0-1
Burnley v West Ham
Ulysses: 3-1
Marshy: 1-1
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Ulysses: 1-3
Marshy: 0-2
Manchester City v Stoke
Ulysses: 5-2
Marshy: 2-1
Swansea v Huddersfield
Ulysses: 1-1
Marshy: 0-2
Tottenham v Bournemouth
Ulysses: 0-0
Marshy: 3-0
Watford v Arsenal (5.30pm)
Ulysses: 1-3
Marshy: 1-1
Brighton v Everton (Sunday, 1.30pm)
Ulysses: 5-3
Marshy: 0-0
Southampton v Newcastle (Sunday 4pm)
Ulysses: 2-1
Marshy: 2-1
Leicester v West Brom (Monday, 8pm)
Ulysses: 2-1
Marshy: 1-1
Ulysses Wells, the music and the passion for football