Predictions: Man Utd to frustrate City; south coast cruise for Liverpool

Manchester United are tipped to frustrate City in the title race, while there’s a cruise for Liverpool on the south coast and more trouble ahead for Arsenal.

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

This time, our challenger is massive Liverpool fan Mez Green of Hull band LIFE, whose second album A Picture of Good Health is out now – but can he get the better of Marshy?

Last time out, our challenger was Man City fan Blanco, who failed to beat Marshy’s seven correct results – including nailing Brighton’s 2-1 win at Arsenal bang on the nose.

Matchday 16

Everton v Chelsea (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Mez: 0-2

Marshy: 1-2

Bournemouth v Liverpool

Mez: 0-3

Marshy: 1-3

Tottenham v Burnley

Mez: 3-2

Marshy: 3-1

Watford v Palace

Mez: 1-1

Marshy: 1-2

Manchester City v Manchester United (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Mez: 1-1

Marshy: 4-2

Aston Villa v Leicester (Sunday, 2pm)

Mez: 0-2

Marshy: 1-2

Newcastle v Southampton (Sunday, 2pm)

Mez: 0-1

Marshy: 1-1

Norwich v Sheffield United (Sunday, 2pm)

Mez: 2-1

Marshy: 2-3

Brighton v Wolves (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Mez: 0-0

Marshy: 2-1

West Ham v Arsenal (Monday, 8pm)

Mez: 1-0

Marshy: 2-2

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Mez: France 98 was when football really hit me, I can remember Euro 96 but only vaguely but with France 98 and Michael Owen it made me gravitate to Liverpool as a young kid. My grandma is also from Liverpool.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite 5 players for your club? (Historically or currently)

Mez: Steven Gerrard, Steve McManaman, I was a fan of Raheem Sterling and he’s become a great figure at present, Suarez, Torres and Alonso.

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the (rest of the) season?

Mez: It’s Liverpool’s season, I actually think we played better or at least more exciting football last year and we bagged the champions league but the way we have not buckled or dropped points and ground out victories week in week out this season is something that league winners have to do! Long live Klopp.

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Mez: 100 per cent Hull City. The band formed in Hull. We live and write in Hull and we hang out here most of the time when we are not on the road. Hull is a beautiful and creative place. We’ve just got a new studio across bank-side amongst all the factories and the river Hull, it’s pure vibes.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with the band/for you as an artist at the moment?

Mez: We’re just about to complete the last run of dates on our new album tour ‘A Picture of Good Health’ we’ve been across Europe and the UK and finish in true Christmas style in Dublin, Belfast and Limerick this week! It’s been ten weeks of love and adrenaline.