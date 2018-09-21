Predictions: Liverpool stalwarts Echo & The Bunnymen fancy home win

There are disagreements over Man Utd’s game against Wolves, while easy wins are predicted for Arsenal, Man City and Liverpool in this week’s predictions.

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions each week, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Last time, Fulham fan and MC Linguistics TEAMtalk’s Oli – and you can see who came out on top here.

This week, Ian McCulloch from Echo & The Bunnymen is our challenger…

Fulham v Watford

Ian: 1-2

Oli: 2-2

Burnley v Bournemouth

Ian: 1-1

Oli: 0-2

Cardiff v Man City

Ian: 0-3

Oli: 1-3

Palace v Newcastle

Ian: 2-0

Oli: 2-1

Leicester City v Huddersfield

Ian: 2-0

Oli: 2-0

Liverpool v Southampton

Ian: 3-0

Oli: 2-0

Man Utd v Wolves

Ian: 2-2

Oli: 1-0

Brighton v Spurs

Ian: 1-1

Oli: 1-2

West Ham v Chelsea

Ian: 0-1

Oli: 1-1

Arsenal v Everton

Ian: 3-1

Oli: 2-0

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Ian: My Dad was Liverpool through and through, he took me and my brother Pete to Anfield for the first time when I was about 8 or 9 and Pete was 11 or 12. It was magical. Me and Pete would go to every home game from that moment on.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

Ian: “Sir” Roger Hunt, “Sir” Ian Rush, “Sir” Steven Gerrard.

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the (rest of the) season?

Ian: What Jurgen Klopp has done for Liverpool Football Club and it’s family of supporters has been nothing short of miraculous, up there with feeding the five thousand and the parting of the waves. He has turned “doubters into believers”, as saviours do. This current team makes me proud because they are proud to wear the shirt of the most noble football club of all time.

Amen.

I hope the Holy Grail that is the English League title returns to it’s rightful historical home. The Shrine of Football called Anfield.

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Ian: To borrow from the Great and Greatest of them all…Liverpool Reserves/U21s.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with the band/or you as an artist at the moment?

Ian: Our new Album ‘The Stars The Oceans & The Moon’ is released on

October 5th. It is, in my opinion, nothing short of miraculous