Predictions: Jose masterminds Man Utd win; Liverpool, Spurs triumph

Manchester United fan and The Slow Readers Club drummer, David Whitworth, takes on our predictions challenge and is backing the Red Devils to deny Man City a title party, derby joy for Liverpool, while there’s a disagreement over Chelsea’s clash with West Ham.

Each week our writers will take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions each week, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Last time around Radio 2 A List act Albin took us ..and you can see who came out on top here.

This week, David from The Slow Readers Club takes on Marshy. Can you do better?

Everton v Liverpool (12.30)

David: 1-2

Marshy: 1-3

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

David: 1-1

Marshy: 2-2

Brighton v Huddersfield

David: 1-0

Marshy: 2-1

Leicester v Newcastle

David: 1-0

Marshy: 2-1

Stoke v Tottenham

David: 0-2

Marshy: 2-4

Watford v Burnley

David: 1-1

Marshy: 1-2

West Brom v Swansea

David: 0-1

Marshy: 2-1

Man City v Man Utd (5.30pm)

David: 0-1

Marshy: 1-1

Arsenal v Southampton (Sunday, 2.15pm)

David: 3-0

Marshy: 3-1

Chelsea v West Ham (Sunday, 4.30pm)

David: 2-1

Marshy: 2-2

Q & A: David reveals his favourite memories from being a United fan and what’s going on with the band right now…

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

David: I was born into a United supporting family and being in school from salford in the mid 90s, all my friends support United. I had my first league match ticket book for the 93/94 season and I always remember Cantona’s free kick against Arsenal as I was sat right behind the net and in those days used to stand up on my chair to celebrate!

Moscow would also be a highlight but half of that was down to the travelling aspect and getting the train from Lativa into Russia.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

David: Biggest hero’s will always be from the early / mid 90s period, Schmeichel, Irwin, Robson, Hughes, Cantona, Keane, Giggs. On the pitch it felt like they were real role models for kids. In terms of the best player….. Ronaldo during his last 2 years is easily the best player I have ever watched live.

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the (rest of the) season?

David: I think we are in a difficult position at the moment. I think Moyes and LVG were the wrong appointments and under them the squad changed a lot and not for the better. I think Jose was needed to provide stability and he has done a good job of improving the squad and brings a solidness to us, especially at OT. He has also improved our league status so it is difficult to argue against him but it can be a little difficult to watch. I think we will be in a much better position next season and there can’t be any excuses for not being in title contention.

We have to win the FA Cup this year and finish 2nd – I still won’t say it was a successful season but the 3 years after Fergie were truly horrendous.

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

David: Real Madrid because Ronaldo is still my favorite player. And I really don’t care for another English club!

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with the band/for you as an artist at the moment?

David: Our 3rd album ‘Build A Tower’ is out on 4th May and we start our album tour in Cardiff on 26th April. We also play Manchester Cathedral on 4th may so that will be a great way to launch the album in to the world. Visit www.theslowreadersclub.co.uk for more details of the tour.

We currently have You Open Up My Heart out as our 2nd single from the album.

We also head across to China in April to play at SOTX Beijing and Strawberry Festival in Hangzhou , so that is going to be a mad few days but such an amazing experience. The crowds over there are all so enthusiastic, it’ll be refreshing to experience a different culture.

Listen to The Slow Readers Club’s new single ’You Opened Up My Heart’ on the TEAMtalk playlist