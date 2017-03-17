Predictions: Misery for Liverpool; no Man Utd agreement

DC Breaks take time out from their busy schedule to predict big wins for Arsenal and Manchester City and to discuss their reasons for loving football.

Just like last season, our writers will take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions each week, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Last time out, DJ James & Justin Osuji from Black Saint took on TEAMtalk’s Joe Williams.

This week, DC Breaks is on the case as he squares off against TEAMtalk’s James Marshment.

West Brom v Arsenal

DC Breaks: 0-7

Marshy: 1-2

Crystal Palace v Watford

DC Breaks: 2-2

Marshy: 1-0

Everton v Hull City

DC Breaks: 4-1

Marshy: 2-0

Stoke City v Chelsea

DC Breaks: 1-1

Marshy: 0-2

Sunderland v Burnley

DC Breaks: 3-2

Marshy: 0-1

West Ham v Leicester

DC Breaks: 2-2

Marshy: 2-1

Bournemouth v Swansea City

DC Breaks: 3-1

Marshy: 3-2

Middlesbrough v Man Utd

DC Breaks: 1-1

Marshy: 0-1

Tottenham v Southampton

DC Breaks: 3-2

Marshy: 2-0

Man City v Liverpool

DC Breaks: 4-2

Marshy: 3-1

Listen to DC Breaks ‘Everybody’ on our TEAMtalk Spotify Playlist now!

DC Breaks, the music and the passion for football

Q: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

A: Actually I began as a Wimbledon FC supporter, but when they went under I took a bit of a time out from football. When I got back into it the Arsenal Man U rivalry was at its peak and I gradually got into the Arsenal style.

The club isn’t far from me so I manage to get to a few games each season.

Q: Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

A: There have been many, Bergkamp, Henry, Vieira etc, but I think I most looked forward to watching Robert Pires play. I actually sat behind him in the Emirates the other day!

Q: What do you make of the current team and what are your hopes for the rest of the season?

A: We’ve been an utter shambles. It’s been such a low point! I’m now expecting Ozil, Alexis and maybe a few others to depart. But not Wenger, he’ll stay and we’ll be seeing the same old thing for another couple of years I reckon. Snooze!!

Q: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

A: Do they?! Well, I did grow up with Wimbledon, so perhaps it would have to be AFC Wimbledon.

Q: What’s going on with the for you as an artist at the moment?

Our debut album is dropping April 3rd on Ram / BMG. It’s been a long time in the making so it’s a big moment for us.