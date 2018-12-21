Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea are all tipped for success, but there are mixed opinions over Man Utd in this week’s predictions.

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions each week, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Last time, Birmingham grime star Dapz on the Map. took us on – and you can see who came out on top here.

This time, it’s the turn of Jack from “West London’s biggest QPR fans” White Lies. Here are his thoughts as he takes on our Oli…

Wolves v Liverpool

Jack: 1-4

Oli: 1-3

Arsenal v Burnley

Jack: 3-1

Oli: 2-0

Bournemouth v Brighton

Jack: 1-1

Oli: 1-1

Chelsea v Leicester

Jack: 2-1

Oli: 2-0

Huddersfield v Southampton

Jack: 2-2

Oli: 1-1

Man City v Crystal Palace

Jack: 5-0

Oli: 4-0

Newcastle v Fulham

Jack: 0-0

Oli: 1-0

West Ham v Watford

Jack: 0-2

Oli: 2-1

Cardiff v Man Utd

Jack: 2-2

Oli: 0-3

Everton v Spurs

Jack: 1-1

Oli: 1-2

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Jack: I moved into a flat in Shepherd’s Bush 8 years ago and more or less got a season ticket at QPR from the next year. I live so close to the ground I can see the floodlights from my window and despite its many limitations, Loftus Road is still a brilliant stadium to watch football in. It’s in such a residential spot as well, I love walking down through the local area into the ground, it’s a rarity these days. Favourite memory is easy. It was going to Wembley for the play off final in 2014 and Bobby Zamora scoring in the 89th minute with us down to 10 men. Genuine tears of joy that day, it was so so good. That day I swore I’d name my first cat Bobby Zamora and i still intend to.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

Jack: Bobby Zamora and his moment aside, loads of almost cult heroes who lasted half a season and disappeared – Samba Diakite was a walking red card whose first touch had more distance than Rob Greens goal kicks. I loved when he played because no one knew what he was going to do next, least of all him. Pot shot from 40 yards? Sure why not. 2 footed tackle to an opponent’s head? Sounds good. Maniac. But I still smile thinking about him and so he gets a mention. More boring answer would be Charlie Austin who carried us for a few years and Clint Hill who was essentially just a fan in a shirt. Both so good for us for extended periods of time and loved the club, I miss both of them in their prime. Ebere Eze is a future hero if we can keep him.

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the (rest of the) season?

Jack: Satisfied at the moment. McClaren doing a serviceable job and getting into the potential of some of the players who did well last year. I want him to stick with youngsters like Darnell Furlong and Eze who should start every match. Maybe give Bright Osayi-Samuel more game time too, I think he’s exciting. I think a play off push is a stretch unless we have a great run but top half should be comfortable if he doesn’t lose too many more to injuries. Nahki Wells has been a great loan signing and if there was any way we could keep him for a bit longer that would be ideal! Burnley look like they could do with him back at the moment though so that’s a bit hopeful.

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Jack: When I was about 7 I loved Liverpool and I still watch them as a fan from a distance. I used to love McManaman when he played and I had a shirt with his name on, and my little brother had Fowler. I sat next to McManaman on a flight to Majorca recently, didn’t realise at all without the glorious curly locks I remember from my youth and was just pissed off at his arm rest etiquette. Couldn’t believe it as I saw him get his Louis Vuitton luggage from the overhead rack when we landed and i realised who it was. I’d missed my chance to talk to my idol. And tell him how his arm positioning on an budget economy seat was a liberty. For the best maybe.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with the band/for you as an artist at the moment?

Jack: We are gearing up for a very extensive year of touring in 2019. We have a new album “Five” out on 1st February and we couldn’t be happier with it. We made it totally independently but loads of studio greats loved the tracks and got involved so we ended up working with production legends like Flood and Alan Moulder. The songs we have released so far have been really well received and we have already been out to Mexico where we have an amazing following to make videos for a couple of tracks. But next year we start with shows all over the UK and then into Europe and beyond and we cannot wait! It marks 10 years of releasing music for us as a band which is such a milestone and, honestly it feels like we are enjoying it more than ever.

