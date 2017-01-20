Predictions: Liverpool to win big; Spurs, Arsenal and Chelsea backed

RedFaces take on TEAMtalk in a weekly predictor challenge, with the Sheffield band predicting more dropped points for the Manchester giants.

Just like last season, our writers will take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions each week, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Last time out, Dutch Uncles’ Andy Proudfoot took on TT’s James Marshment, who guessed six outcomes and one correct score, but the drummer nailed two correct scores in his three forecasted results.

This week, Wednesday fan Harry Lyon from RedFaces is taking you on TEAMtalk’s Mark Scott.

Redfaces are four lads from Sheffield – Harry, Isaac White, Charlie Yapp and Ryan Laycock – and a guitar band snapped up by RCA.

Their debut single ‘Kerosene’ is available now

Premier League matchday 22

Liverpool v Swansea

RedFaces: 4-1

TT: 3-0

Bournemouth v Watford

RedFaces: 1-0

TT: 2-0

Palace v Everton

RedFaces: 1-3

TT: 0-2

Middlesbrough v West Ham

RedFaces: 0-2

TT: 1-1

Stoke City v Man Utd

RedFaces: 1-1

TT: 1-2

West Brom v Sunderland

RedFaces: 3-2

TT: 2-0

Man City v Spurs

RedFaces: 2-2

TT: 0-2

Southampton v Leicester

RedFaces: 0-0

TT: 1-0

Arsenal v Burnley

RedFaces: 3-1.

TT: 4-0

Chelsea v Hull City

RedFaces: 4-0

TT: 2-0

Five from RedFaces’ Harry Lyon

How did you come to support Wednesday and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

I grew up as a Wednesday fan so didn’t have much choice in the matter. My Grandad used to be a bit of a fan so he got me into it.

Who have been your biggest Wednesday heroes?

Fernando Forestieri and Barry Bannan are my favourite players in the team at the moment but I played a charity match and played with Lee Bullen who’s proper cool and a bit of a hero, he’s our guitarist Ryan’s favourite player.

It was proper unnerving sitting in the changing room with loads of Wednesday legends when you know you have to play with them all.

What do you make of the current Owls team? What are your hopes for the rest of the season?

We are doing well and picking up points but I still think we’ve not hit top form as yet.

Our producer is a Brentford fan so we need to beat them next time we meet. Hopefully we can just go a step further from last season and get promoted, it’s about time we had a Sheffield team in the top flight.

Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Liverpool. My Grandma is from Liverpool so my dad supported them. He always used to show me all the old games when Rush and Dalglish played. So I’ve always loved Liverpool.

What’s going on with the RedFaces at the moment?

We’ve just released our new debut single ‘Kerosene’ along with the new music video. Seems to be getting some attention so it’s going really well at the moment.



Catch RedFaces live:

January

20: Stoke – Sugarmill

21: Sheffield – Yellow Arch Studios

24: Oxford – The Cellar (Independent Venue Week)

28: Newcastle – Think Tank Underground

29: Birmingham – The Sunflower

30: Liverpool – Studio 2

31: Nottingham – Bodega Social Club

February

2: Manchester – Sound Control Bar

3: Aldershot – West End Centre

4: Bristol – Crofters Rights

6: Brighton – Prince Albert

7: Plymouth – Underground

8: Leeds – Oporto

10: Stockton – KU Bar

21: Cardiff – Clwb Ifor Bach

25: Stowmarket – John Peel Centre