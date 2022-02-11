There’s a difference of opinion on Man Utd’s home clash against a difficult Southampton side, while Leeds will win a five-goal thriller at Goodison and our latest Premier League predictions sees victories for Tottenham and Liverpool.

The latest artist to try their luck is singer Jim Lawson from Electric Enemy, who is a Manchester United fan. You can check out Electric Enemy right here.



But can he celebrate by getting one over our man, Rob?

Premier League Predictions – Matchday 25

Manchester United v Southampton (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Jim: 3-1

Rob: 2-2

Brentford v Crystal Palace (Saturday, 3pm)

Jim: 1-2

Rob: 2-1

Everton v Leeds United (Saturday, 3pm)

Jim: 3-1

Rob: 2-3

Watford v Brighton (Saturday, 3pm)

Jim: 2-2

Rob: 1-1

Norwich v Manchester City (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Jim: 1-4

Rob: 0-3

Burnley v Liverpool (Sunday, 2pm)

Jim: 1-4

Rob: 1-3

Newcastle v Aston Villa (Sunday, 2pm)

Jim: 3-1

Rob: 2-1

Tottenham v Wolves (Sunday, 2pm)

Jim: 0-0

Rob: 3-1

Leicester v West Ham (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Jim: 2-2

Rob: 1-2

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Jim: My dad decided to support Man Utd when he was seven back in ’58, and he got the whole family involved when George Best joined up (the Irish link!)

After a match against Tottenham at Old Trafford, I met Rio Ferdinand and he was very nice, even gave me a second wave when he got into his car… I told him that he played ‘really really well’… I like to think that meant something despite coming from a 10yr old!

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club? (Historically or currently)

Jim: Oof, that’s hard, well Dwight Yorke and Andy Cole were a formidable force, Roy Keane was a great captain. Beckham of course (this really was a while ago haha!), and Marcus Rashford is amazing on and off the pitch!

Too many individuals hampering Man Utd

TEAMtalk: What are your thoughts about the current side and your hopes for the season?

Jim: The current team comprises of many gifted individuals but it seems like they can’t quite get it together as a group. I just hope that they can quickly get together and think as a team, so we can get into the top four.

TEAMtalk: Have you got a soft spot for another team and why?

Jim: Got to be West Brom, a friend of mine supports them, and it seems like one hell of a rollercoaster ride to be on!

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with the band at the moment?

Jim: Electric Enemy have just released our brand new single Sweet Tooth, and we have an EP coming out in the next few weeks!