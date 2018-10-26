Manchester United’s struggles are tipped to continue, while plenty of goals are expected as Man City travel to Spurs – all in this week’s predictions.

This week, Spurs fan Jack from Friendly Fires takes on the challenge…

Brighton v Wolves

Jack: 1-1

Oli: 1-2

Fulham v Bournemouth

Jack: 0-2

Oli: 1-2

Liverpool v Cardiff

Jack: 4-0

Oli: 3-0

Southampton v Newcastle

Jack: 1-1

Oli: 1-0

Watford v Huddersfield

Jack: 2-1

Oli: 2-2

Leicester v West Ham

Jack: 3-1

Oli: 2-0

Burnley v Chelsea

Jack: 0-1

Oli: 0-2

Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Jack: 0-1

Oli: 0-2

Man Utd v Everton

Jack: 0-2

Oli: 2-1

Spurs v Man City

Jack: 2-2

Oli: 1-2

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Jack: It was via my step-brother Tim. He was Spurs mad when I first got to know him when I was 6 or 7 and it just rubbed off on me, around the time of the ’91 FA cup win, when Gazza got stretchered off. Even though we won that was the biggest event in that match for me. I think my first actual game was ’95 at home to Wimbledon- we lost 2-1 but Klinsmann came so close to to equalising for us a few times at the end. My favourite memory was probably the ‘Taxi for Maicon’ game- it felt like anything was possible.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

Jack: Klinsmann, Berbatov, Carrick, Ginola, Bale, Gascoigne, Eriksen, Alli, Kane. Players who produce absolute magic and joy on the pitch as a matter of course.

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the (rest of the) season?

Jack: I have great affection for the current team. I think its brilliant combination of the right manager creating a system with the right players who buy into it. It’s a young team full of strong mentalities and straight-up good vibes. There’s a backbone of exceptional seniors but I love Pochettino’s attitude to youth, you could see that with him playing Winks ahead of say Dembele at the weekend (although it was only West Ham though I guess lol).

As far as the rest of the season… I hope the bloody stadium gets finished. Re-qualify for the Champions League as its so important for us to be playing that level in our new home, and we seem to be going nowhere in that competition this year annoyingly. A cup would be incredible, but they’re such a lottery.

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Jack: Dulwich Hamlet. Really good vibe whenever I’ve been; very watchable football and I love the radical LGTBQ-friendly, anti-racism mentality of the club and the ultras. My friend Alex and I had a really good time there on New Years Day, when at half-time we downed a big bottle of beer I’d brewed that contained a certain psychedelic substance. The second half was just brilliant after that, although I was mainly focussing on the beautiful full moon that was out.

I also have a soft spot for watching Arsenal Fan TV and West Ham Fan TV whenever either of them loses to watch those guys melting down. Makes my day it does, and makes me extremely happy that god made me a Tottenham fan.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with the band/for you as an artist at the moment?

Jack: Our new singles just come out, called ‘Heaven Let Me In’ that we made with Disclosure. Its going really well with that track so far, really exciting. We’re working hard on getting our album ready, and preparing for our Club tour in November/December. We’re doing a final couple of festival shows in the coming weeks in Ireland and Mexico. It’s ALL GO.

