Predictions: Spurs to further hurt City; easy for Man Utd, Liverpool

Liverpool and Manchester United are picked to win their respective home fixtures, while Man City are tipped to endure further woes in this week’s predictions.

Each week our writers will take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions each week, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Last time around, David from The Slow Readers Club took on Marshy, and you can see who came out on top here.

This week, Michael Bono from The Faim takes on TEAMtalk’s Oli. Can you do better?

Southampton v Chelsea

The Faim: 2-2

Oli: 1-1

Burnley v Leicester

The Faim: 2-1

Oli: 2-0

Palace v Brighton

The Faim: 2-0

Oli: 2-0

Huddersfield v Watford

The Faim: 0-2

Oli: 2-2

Swansea v Everton

The Faim: 0-3

Oli: 2-1

Liverpool v Bournemouth

The Faim: 2-0

Oli: 3-1

Spurs v Man City

The Faim: 3-2

Oli: 2-1

Newcastle v Arsenal

The Faim: 1-2

Oli: 1-0

Man Utd v West Brom

The Faim: 3-1

Oli: 2-0

West Ham v Stoke City

The Faim: 1-1

Oli: 2-0

In our Q&A, Michael talks about his love for Manchester United, his biggest heroes and life with the band.

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

The Faim: When I visited my grandparents as a child I use to play football in their backyard. There was an old man that lived next door named Don and everyday he wore his Manchester United hat when he picked chilli’s from his garden. I would chat to him over the fence about latest scores and goals. Since then I’ve been following the Premier League and Manchester United.

My favourite memory is Wayne Rooney’s bicycle kick against City giving United a 2-1 victory. It was magical.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

The Faim: Wayne Rooney has been my biggest hero. I love his diversity of football. One minute he’ll be scoring goals and the next he’ll be defending on the goal line.

Some other favourite players of mine are Paul Scholes, David Beckham, David De Gea and of course Cristiano Ronaldo!

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the (rest of the) season?

The Faim: It’s been a good season of ups and a few down’s. I was a bit disappointed with United’s early exit from the champions league but hopefully next time we can make it into the finals!

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

The Faim: It would have to be Real Madrid. I love the speed and skill of all the players especially Ronaldo and Bale. I love watching them play, it’s always exciting.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with the band/for you as an artist at the moment?

The Faim: We just started our first tour in the UK supporting Lower Than Atlantis and It’s been unbelievable so far. The best part has been playing in front of hundreds of new faces every night while also meeting them all after show!

We’ll be supporting Sleeping with Sirens later this month on their huge Australian & NZ tour. It will be our biggest crowd to date.

Later this year we’ll be playing some amazing UK festivals including Slam Dunk Festival, Download Festival and Reading & Leeds Festival. We couldn’t be more excited!

