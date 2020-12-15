Mikel Arteta faces another home defeat as Arsenal take on Southampton, while the midweek Premier League predictions both think Leeds will beat Newcastle, but there’s no agreement on Liverpool v Tottenham at Anfield.

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

This week’s challenger is singer and producer J from the band Afflecks Palace. Can the huge Leeds supporter – whose band’s new single ‘Ripley Jean’ is out now – get the better of our Marshy?

Last time out, Shane Codd took us on and it’s safe to say both did pretty appallingly…

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

Matchday 13

Wolves v Chelsea (Tuesday 6pm)

J: 2-2

Marshy: 0-2

Manchester City v West Brom (Tuesday, 8pm)

J: 3-1

Marshy: 3-0

Arsenal v Southampton (Wednesday, 6pm)

J: 0-2

Marshy: 1-2

Leeds v Newcastle (Wednesday, 6pm)

J: 50-0!!!

Marshy: 3-1

Leicester v Everton (Wednesday, 6pm)

J: 1-2

Marshy: 2-1

Fulham v Brighton (Wednesday, 8pm)

J: 2-1

Marshy: 2-1

Liverpool v Tottenham (Wednesday 8pm)

J: 0-1

Marshy: 3-1

West Ham v Crystal Palace (Wednesday, 8pm)

J: 3-3

Marshy: 2-0

Aston Villa v Burnley (Thursday, 6pm)

J: 0-1

Marshy: 1-0

Sheffield Utd v Manchester Utd (Thursday, 8pm)

J: 0-2

Marshy: 1-3

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support Leeds and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

J: My earliest and favourite football memory was watching Leeds v Liverpool in August 1995 on Sky when Yeboah rocketed that thunderbolt past David James. From that point on, I was hooked on Leeds – and whenever me and my mates played Wembley singles on the field, I was always “Yeboah”. Finally getting back into the Premier League was also a highlight.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club? (Historically or currently)

J: Hard to choose – but probably Yeboah, Pablo Hernandez, Lucas Radebe, Nigel Martyn – with my current favourite being Raphinha.

Mid-table for Leeds would be incredible

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the season?

J: Under God (Bielsa), they’ve already surpassed expectations. They’re playing exciting football and even LUFC haters are pleased we’re back in the Prem. If we can finish mid-table for our first season back, that would be an incredible achievement. Then hopefully, they’ll push on in the 21/22 season. I just hope Bielsa doesn’t leave at the end of this season…

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

J: I have a couple. Grampus Eight due to the early J-league link with Gary Lineker / Arsene Wenger and having a few Japanese friends who are based in the UK. Cardiff City, as my old man was born and raised in Gabalfa, always used to go on about the atmosphere at Ninian Park.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with you as a band at the moment?

J: Considering the debacle that is 2020 for live music, we’ve had a positive year. Our 2nd EP dropped in September, hitting No 3 in the UK vinyl chart which was unexpected.

We have a live streamed gig at Ramsgate Music Hall on Sunday 20 December, an alternative for the autumn tour we had to reschedule. Tickets are available from affleckspalace.uk.

We will be dropping new music next year on Spirit Of Spike Island recordings and in March 2021, our rescheduled tour will visit London, Ramsgate, Birmingham, Newcastle, Manchester and Glasgow with support from label-mates Pastel.

The lads in Pastel are set for big things in 2021, so check them out on Instagram

Stream ’Ripley Jean’ on the TEAMtalk Spotify playlist

Afflecks Palace are on social media