Liverpool v Man City promises to live up to its billing this weekend, while our Premier League Predictions tips victories for Manchester United, Leeds, Tottenham and Chelsea.

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Our latest challenger is Bruce from the band Good Health, Good Wealth. Can the Arsenal supporter – whose band’s latest track Love Hangover – get the better of our Marshy?

Last time out we had Dot, the drummer for the brilliant London Grammar taking us on. It’s safe to say neither covered themselves in glory…

Matchday 23

Aston Villa v Arsenal (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Bruce: 1-3

Marshy: 2-1

Burnley v Brighton (Saturday, 3pm)

Bruce: 0-0

Marshy: 0-1

Newcastle v Southampton (Saturday, 3pm)

Bruce: 0-2

Marshy: 1-1

Fulham v West Ham (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Bruce: 0-1

Marshy: 1-2

Manchester United v Everton (Saturday, 8pm)

Bruce: 2-0

Marshy: 3-1

Tottenham v West Brom (Sunday, 12pm)

Bruce: 3-0

Marshy: 3-1

Wolves v Leicester (Sunday, 2pm)

Bruce: 1-1

Marshy: 0-2

Liverpool v Man City (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Bruce: 2-1

Marshy: 2-2

Sheffield United v Chelsea (Sunday, 7.15pm)

Bruce: 0-3

Marshy: 1-2

Leeds v Crystal Palace (Monday, 8pm)

Bruce: 0-1

Marshy: 2-1

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support the Gunners and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Bruce: The Breakey family are from down the Calendonian Road and my old man is Arsenal through and through, so I have taken on that burden. I remember saying I supported Newcastle when I was little as my mate Matthew did (not a clue why – maybe he liked Alan Shearer?) and my dad being absolutely gutted, but I quickly snapped out of it.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club? (Historically or currently)

Bruce: Thierry Henry: My favourite footballer ever, effortlessly cool! Robert Pires: Loved his soul patch and his funny run. Dennis Bergkamp: The silkiest geezer on the pitch! Nwankwo Kanu: Not prolific but has some of the best goals ever. Liam Brady: My dad’s fave. He wanted to call me Liam Breakey as it was like Liam Brady but my mum was having none of it! Saying that they ended up with Bruce after Springsteen so it’s swings and roundabouts!

Youngsters give Arsenal hope

TEAMtalk: What are your hopes for the rest of the season and what do you make of the current side?

Bruce: I’m still riding the Invincibles wave as you can see from my top 5, but I do think we’re decent on paper and I feel like we should be doing better. Our youngsters like Saka and Tierney have been great, Martinelli is definitely quality but shame about the injury.

We finally have a proper quality CB with Gabriel. I’m optimistic for the future but If I could say one thing to Arteta it would be please keep ahold of Bellerin!

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Bruce: I was born in East Ham so I definitely have a soft spot for West Ham, I’ve got a lot of West Ham mates so I’ve actually been to a lot more West Ham games than Arsenal and it’s always quite a large day out shall we say. I’ve always liked Celtic as well because of the Irish connection and the kit – I had the shirt and remember wearing it to Karate.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with the band at the moment?

Bruce: We just released our first single Love Hangover and the feedback so far has been class.

Our debut EP is on the way and was produced by Richard Archer (of HardFi fame) – I feel like he’s been a real mentor for me personally. We’re really proud of the tune’s we’ve got coming out so we can’t wait for people hear them. Cheers for having us!

