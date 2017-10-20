Predictions: In-form Watford to sting Chelsea; Spurs-Liverpool tough to call

Milburn singer Joe Carnall is predicting wins for Manchester City, Manchester United and Everton over Arsenal – but there’s no agreement over Tottenham v Liverpool.

Just like last season, our writers will take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions each week, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Last time out, Ulysses Wells went up against us – and you can see who came out on top here.

This time around, it’s Joe Carnall from MILBURN who locks horns with TEAMtalk’s Marshy.

Premier League matchday 9

West Ham v Brighton (Fri, 8pm)

Joe: 2-1

Marshy: 1-1

Chelsea v Watford (12.30pm)

Joe: 2-0

Marshy: 1-1

Huddersfield v Manchester United

Joe: 1-3

Marshy: 0-4

Manchester City v Burnley

Joe: 4-0

Marshy: 3-1

Newcastle v Crystal Palace

Joe: 1-0

Marshy: 1-2

Stoke v Bournemouth

Joe: 1-1

Marshy: 1-1

Swansea v Leicester

Joe: 2-0

Marshy: 1-2

Southampton v West Brom (5.30pm)

Joe: 2-1

Marshy: 1-1

Everton v Arsenal (Sunday, 1.30pm)

Joe: 2-1

Marshy: 1-2

Tottenham v Liverpool (Sunday, 4pm)

Joe: 2-0

Marshy: 2-2

Joe Carnall, life with Milburn and his passion for football

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Joe: I didn’t have a choice but to support Sheffield Wednesday as all my family are Wednesdayites. Although we had a great team in the early 90s I was only about 6 so can’t say that I really remember the games. The first exciting team I remember was in the mid 90s when we signed both Paolo Di Canio and Benito Carbone. Just watching them warm up before the game was worth the price of the ticket; their touch and ability to beat players symbolised the foreign influx of talent into the Premier League.

More recent memories involve both promotions from League 1 – particularly the 2011/12 season when we pipped the pigs (Sheffield United) to the post and won automatic promotion.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

Joe: Chris Waddle – although he came to Hillsborough towards the end of his career he still oozed class (see SWFC 5 – 0 WHUFC. A.k.a ‘The Waddle Game’).

The 00s were pretty barren in terms of quality but I have to give both Chris Brunt and Glenn Wealen mentions who’ve since gone on to have long spells in the top tier. Although Fernando Forestieri is the most talented player we’ve seen in 20 years, it’s Kieren Lee for me. He makes our current team tick and always gives an 8/10 performance.

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the season?

Joe: The last 6 months have been incredibly frustrating. We’ve got one of the most talented teams in the division but football isn’t played on paper (as my dad used to say). However, the Championship is arguably at its most competitive and it’s a long season where anyone can beat anyone. Ask me again at Christmas. (TEAMtalk -we will!)

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Joe: I got a Real Betis shirt when I was about 16 and have always looked out for them ever since. I think it was all those Denilson step overs. My grandad was from Glasgow so I have a natural soft spot for Celtic and, like loads of other fans, admire the way Tottenham play.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with the band/for you as an artist at the moment?

Joe: We’ve just released our third record and are all set to go on tour in the UK and Europe. We play Leicester, London, Manchester, Glasgow, Leeds and Newcastle in November.

Listen to Milburn’s new single on the TEAMtalk playlist.