Predictions: No Arsenal, Liverpool or Chelsea agreement

Tottenham, Manchester City and West Ham have been tipped to claim midweek wins in the Premier League, but there is disagreement on Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea.

As well as Mark and some of our other writers, a different band or artist will also be making their predictions each week, giving you the chance to not only beat the TEAMtalk journalists but also some famous faces from the world of music.

Our latest predictions come from Whitecliff bassist Paul Bates. The hotly-tipped newcomers release their single ‘Five Minutes’ on April 8 before embarking on a 13-date UK headline tour throughout April and May

Week 24 Predictions

Arsenal v Southampton: Mark 2-0, Paul 1-2

Leicester City v Liverpool: Mark 2-1, Paul 0-1

Norwich City v Tottenham: Mark 1-2, Paul 0-1

Sunderland v Manchester City: Mark 0-3, Paul 0-3

West Ham v Aston Villa: Mark 1-0, Paul 2-1

Crystal Palace v Bournemouth: Mark 1-0, Paul 0-1

Manchester United v Stoke City: Mark 2-0, Paul 0-0

West Brom v Swansea City: Mark 0-0, Paul 1-1

Everton v Newcastle United: Mark 1-1, Paul 1-2

Watford v Chelsea: Mark 1-2, Paul 2-0

Five from Paul Bates

How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

I grew up around Liverpool and inherited Liverpool FC as my team from my older brother and sister.

My favourite memory as a fan is watching the Liverpool vs Man City match when we were challenging for the Premier League title in 2014.

I was on tour driving through Ireland and we found the match on in a pub in a tiny village in the middle of the countryside. It turned out to be full of Liverpool supporters and we got to watch the incredible 3-2 win there with them. Incredible result and the Irish know how to celebrate!

Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

Of course Steven Gerrard, and at the club now im a big fan of Philippe Coutinho. Hope to see him back from injury soon.

What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the season?

Klopp has come in and given the whole team belief in grafting out points. I think the new hard work mentality is paying off and with some key experienced, attacking signings before the transfer window closes I hope we can challenge for the top four. We have some great young talent in the squad too. Jordan Ibe and Emre Can in particular are looking promising.

Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Mine is Arsenal. I love watching their attacking football. They have some world-class players in their squad with Ozil, Sanchez, Cech etc. Their build up play and team goals are spot on.

What’s going on with you at the moment?