Predictions: No derby or Arsenal v Man Utd consensus

There is no agreement on the likely Everton v Liverpool and Arsenal v Manchester United results – join our prediction league to make your tip.

As well as Mark and some of our other writers, a different band or artist will also be making their predictions each week, giving you the chance to not only beat the TEAMtalk journalists but also some famous faces from the world of music.

This week we have predictions from Trust Fund’s Ellis Jones. Check out the video for the band’s new single ‘Football’ below.

Week 8 Predictions

Crystal Palace v West Brom: Mark 0-0, Ellis 1-2

Aston Villa v Stoke City: Mark 1-2, Ellis 0-0

Bournemouth v Watford: Mark 1-0, Ellis 1-1

Manchester City v Newcastle United: Mark 3-0, Ellis 5-0

Norwich City v Leicester City: Mark 1-1, Ellis 1-2

Sunderland v West Ham: Mark 1-1, Ellis 0-2

Chelsea v Southampton: Mark 2-1, Ellis 3-1

Everton v Liverpool: Mark 1-1, Ellis 2-1

Arsenal v Manchester United: Mark 2-2, Ellis 0-3

Swansea City v Tottenham: Mark 1-2, Ellis 0-0

Five from Ellis Jones

How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

I was never really given a choice — my dad first took me to see Bristol City when I was six, and I guess I enjoyed it enough that I didn’t object to going back. Since then I’ve been a season ticket holder when I’ve been in Bristol, but at the moment I live in Leeds so mainly get to away games up north. Both my dad and my sister have Bristol City tattoos, so I’m a part-timer by comparison. My favourite memories are all play-off based, including Christian Roberts completing a two-goal turnaround against Hartlepool in 2004, and then Gary Johnson taking us to the brink of the Premiership in 2008.

Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

Brian Tinnion was always the player I pretended to be in the playground. He scored the winning goal when we beat Liverpool in the FA Cup, and was a Pirlo-esque playmaker for over a decade at City, although unfortunately his spell as manager was less successful.

What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the season?

Avoiding relegation would be a success, considering our current position. Jonathan Kodjia looks to be a great signing and hopefully he’ll stick around long enough to get us out of trouble.

Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

For me, the main result I’ll check after Bristol City is Oxford City, because I went to most of their home games when I lived there. At that time they were getting crowds of about 150 people, and it was fun to be in the sort of environment where, as happened once, if a substitute was hungry he would just turn to a fan and ask them to go and get him a Mars bar. Also Bristol Academy, in the Women’s Super League, who’ve had a poor season this year but who had a great European run last year, including beating Barcelona over two legs.

What’s going on with the band at the moment?

We’re about to head off on a European tour with Speedy Ortiz, who incidentally also have a song about football (https://speedyortiz.bandcamp.com/track/indoor-soccer), and then we’re releasing our new album ‘Seems Unfair’ on October 30.