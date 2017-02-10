Predictions: No Liverpool v Spurs agreement; Chelsea march on

Ryan from The Pigeon Detectives predicts a Liverpool v Spurs thriller, while he expects Chelsea to continue their title march.

Just like last season, our writers will take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions each week, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Last time out, Ben from Lower Than Atlantis took time out from preparing for the band’s UK headline tour to challenge TEAMtalk’s Matt Briggs.

This week’s challenger is Leeds United fan Ryan Wilson from The Pigeon Detectives as he takes on TEAMtalk’s Oli Fisher…

PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHDAY 25

Arsenal v Hull City

TPD: 2-0

OF: 3-1

Man Utd v Watford

TPD: 1-0

OF: 2-0

Middlesbrough v Everton

TPD: 1-1

OF: 1-2

Stoke v Crystal Palace

TPG: 2-1

OF: 2-1

Sunderland v Southampton

TPD: 0-1

OF: 1-1

West Ham v West Brom

TPD: 3-2

OF: 2-2

Liverpool v Spurs

TPD: 2-2

OF: 2-1

Burnley v Chelsea

TPD: 0-2

OF: 1-1

Swansea v Leicester

TPD: 1-0

OF: 2-0

Bournemouth v Man City

TPD: 1-3

OF: 0-3

How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

I was taken to Elland Road by my dad when I was a little boy, I remember being breath taken walking up the stairs into the stands to watch the game. Leeds won 1-0 against Nottingham Forest, that year we won the league so it was a great introduction to football and Leeds United. My favourite memory has to be when we beat AC Milan at Elland Road in the Champions League, Lee Bowyer scored an 89min winner, the stadium erupted.

Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

There has been many legends at the club over the years but in my era my hero is Lucas Radebe, ‘the chief’ was rock solid and was a great captain and leader for us when we were in the Champions League and at the top end of the Premier League.

What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the (rest of the) season?

For the first time in a long time I think we have a strong, united, passionate and exciting team. When we dropped out of the Premier League we struggled financially and lost a lot of players, we gained many loan players in which most of them were journey men who didn’t give that 110% that us Leeds fans want to see.

Garry Monk is doing a great job in recruiting and developing the players we have, he’s getting the best out of all of them. I think we can finish in the top six and get in the playoffs, that will be a great achievement and a job well done.

Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

I like to see Garforth Town do well, they are a local team to me, they play 10 minutes down the road from where I live. They are in the Northern Counties East Football League Premier and had some great players playing for them including Brazilian legend Socrates… Yes, Socrates!

What’s going on with the band/for you as an artist at the moment?

We are very busy, we are about to release our fifth studio album ‘Broken Glances’ which is out on 27th February. We then head out on a full UK and European Tour from 2nd March, check out our website or social media sites for dates, tickets and more news.