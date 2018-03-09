Predictions: No splitting Man Utd-Liverpool; strolls for Spurs, Chelsea

Chelsea fan Loop is the latest to take our predictions challenge – and she is predicting an entertaining game between Man Utd and Liverpool as well as wins for Arsenal and Man City.

Each week our writers will take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions each week, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Last time around Peace guitarist Douglas Castle took on Marshy, and you can see who came out on top here.

This week, Chelsea fan LOOP takes on TEAMtalk’s Oli…

Man Utd v Liverpool (Sat, 12:30)

Loop: 2-2

Oli: 1-1

Everton v Brighton

Loop: 1-0

Oli: 2-0

Huddersfield v Swansea

Loop: 2-1

Oli: 1-1

Newcastle v Southampton

Loop: 1-2

Oli: 2-1

West Brom v Leicester

Loop: 1-1

Oli: 0-2

West Ham v Burnley

Loop: 1-2

Oli: 1-1

Chelsea v Palace (Sat, 17:30)

Loop: 2-0

Oli: 3-0

Arsenal v Watford (Sun, 13:30)

Loop: 2-1

Oli: 3-0

Bournemouth v Spurs (Sun, 16:00)

Loop: 1-3

Oli: 0-2

Stoke v Man City (Mon, 20:00)

Loop: 0-4

Oli: 1-3

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Loop: I went through a lot of teams when I was younger depending on which of my brother’s friends’ I fancied and who they supported… really valid reason. But then when I was about 13 I settled on Chelsea cos my dad has supported them forever and I started to watch every game with him at home. My favourite memory…when Chelsea beat Bayern Munich in the 2012 Champions League final – Drogba taking it to penalties by equalising with minutes to go, and then Robben’s pen getting saved by Cech. Such an exciting game. Then me and my friend went to watch the celebratory open top bus drive with the players through Fulham – was an amazing atmosphere.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

Loop: Zola, even though he left around the time I started to really get into football – he’s a legend. Drogba, Terry, Lampard. And I love watching Hazard.

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the (rest of the) season?

Loop: Current team is so full of talent but frustratingly isn’t really showing it in games and is lacking any real threat going forwards. Hopes for the rest of the season… I think it’s too late for a top 4 finish now, unless we win all of our last games… But we should beat Leicester away this Sunday in the FA Cup!

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Loop: This is probably a no-no, but Man Utd cos my brother’s been a huge Man Utd fan ever since we were tiny, so I always want them to play well for his sake – just not as well as Chelsea obvs.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with the band/for you as an artist at the moment?

Loop: I’m in the studio doing a lot of writing at the moment which I’m loving. And my latest single Give ‘n’ Take has been getting such incredible support since it’s release in January that we’ve decided to put an acoustic version out of that which’ll be coming very soon. After that it’ll be time to get into campaign mode for the next single which is due for release mid April…can’t wait. Then it’s festival season! I’m so excited for a summer playing stages around the whole country, it’s gonna be amazing.

