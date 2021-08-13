Predictions: Spurs to silence Grealish, Chelsea win, Man Utd v Leeds row

Our Premier League Predictions are back and we’re tipping Jack Grealish to suffer defeat on his Man City debut, wins for Chelsea and Leicester, but the big Manchester United v Leeds United clash has divided opinion.

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Our first set of predictions for the 2021/22 season are from Keeya Keys, a big Barcelona and Newcastle fan. He is currently turning heads with his football-themed track ‘Haaland’.

But can he get the better of our man Marshy?

Matchday 1

Brentford v Arsenal (Friday, 8pm)

Keeya: 1-3

Marshy: 1-1

Manchester United v Leeds United (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Keeya: 2-1

Marshy: 1-2

Burnley v Brighton (Saturday, 3pm)

Keeya: 0-2

Marshy: 1-0

Chelsea v Crystal Palace (Saturday, 3pm)

Keeya: 4-2

Marshy: 2-0

Everton v Southampton (Saturday, 3pm)

Keeya: 0-1

Marshy: 1-1

Leicester v Wolves (Saturday, 3pm)

Keeya: 2-0

Marshy: 2-0

Watford v Aston Villa (Saturday, 3pm)

Keeya: 0-2

Marshy: 1-3

Norwich v Liverpool (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Keeya: 0-4

Marshy: 1-3

Newcastle v West Ham (Sunday, 2pm)

Keeya: 1-3

Marshy: 0-2

Tottenham v Manchester City (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Keeya: 2-3

Marshy: 1-0

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your teams and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Keeya: It’s a weird one cause I grew up supporting Newcastle due to my parents but started supporting Barcelona at around 14. I’ve always hated losing, but this plan has slightly backfired…

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club? (Historically or currently)

Keeya: Messi, Iniesta, Busquets, Neymar, Dani Alves

TEAMtalk: What are your hopes for the season and what are your thoughts about the current side?

Keeya: We need a new manager and need to shift out players who are past their best like Busquets, Pique, Sergi Roberto etc and we can be very exciting and free flowing. I need a Champions League final this year.

TEAMtalk: Have you got a soft spot for another team and why?

Keeya: It would have to be Arsenal. I grew up in Finsbury Park so was right next to Highbury and could hear the crowd from my bedroom, always wished I was there watching.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with you as an artist at the moment?

Keeya: Greatness only! Working hard so I can stay relentless with the bangers coming this year. Stay posted

