Our midweek challenger is Hull City fan Euan Mail from the band Rosellas and he predicts a classic between Manchester United and Tottenham at Old Trafford, while Liverpool will build on their big win over Manchester City but Nottingham Forest’s woes continue – all in our midweek TEAMtalk Predictions.

Another incredible weekend of action saw Liverpool show their teeth again as they upset a much-fancied Manchester City at Anfield, while there was drama aplenty at Elland Road as Arsenal just about edged out Leeds to stay top of the table.

Tottenham consolidated third place with an easy win over Everton but United and Newcastle both missed the chance to make up some ground after they drew at Old Trafford.

At the bottom, Leicester struggled again and could only draw with Crystal Palace while Forest went down to a 1-0 loss at Wolves.

We now have almost a full card of midweek action, starting on Tuesday night as Brighton and Palace host Forest and Wolves respectively.

A much busier Wednesday sees a south coast derby between Bournemouth and Southampton, while Chelsea head to Brentford, Liverpool host West Ham, Newcastle take on Everton and there’s an interesting clash between United and Tottenham.

There are also two games on Thursday night Fulham take on Aston Villa and Leicester host Leeds.

It should be noted that what should have been a huge top-of-the-table clash between Arsenal and City on Wednesday night was postponed so the Gunners can fulfill their postponed Europa League fixture with PSV on Thursday instead.

To that end, the main focus is on Old Trafford and our latest challenger Euan reckons United and Spurs will share four goals in a classic. You can check out the latest Rosellas track right here.

Premier League Predictions – Matchday 12

Brighton v Nottingham Forest (Tuesday, 7.30pm)

Euan: 3-0

Crystal Palace v Wolves (Tuesday, 8.15pm)

Euan: 2-1

Bournemouth v Southampton (Wednesday, 7.30pm)

Euan: 1-1

Brentford v Chelsea (Wednesday, 7.30pm)

Euan: 1-3

Liverpool v West Ham (Wednesday, 7.30pm)

Euan: 2-0

Newcastle v Everton (Wednesday, 7.30pm)

Euan: 1-1

Manchester United v Tottenham (Wednesday, 8.15pm)

Euan: 2-2

Fulham v Aston Villa (Thursday, 7.30pm)

Euan: 1-2

Leicester v Leeds (Thursday, 8.15pm)

Euan: 0-0

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Euan: My Dad is a big Hull City fan so growing up I didn’t really have a choice of who to support. My favourite memory is going to Wembley in 2008 and winning the play off final and being promoted to the Premier League for the first time.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club, or in general? (Historically or currently)

Euan: 1. Nicky Barmby, 2. Robert Koren, 3. Paul McShane, 4. Jarrod Bowen, 5. Matty Fryatt

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with you at the moment?

Euan: We’ve just got back off a UK tour with Starsailor, and have joined Andrew Cushin for a few dates of his tour. We’ve also got an EP coming out in the new year on This Feeling Records.

