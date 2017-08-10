Predictions: Our annual picks to win Prem, CL, FA Cup, EL & Golden Boot

We notoriously get these hopelessly wrong – so join us, mock us, or even try to beat us as we attempt to bring the outcomes of the 2017/18 season…

Who will finish in the Premier League’s top six?

Matt Briggs: 1. Tottenham, 2. Man Utd, 3. Man City, 4. Chelsea, 5. Arsenal, 6. Liverpool.

James Marshment: 1 Man City, 2 Man Utd, 3 Chelsea, 4 Liverpool, 5 Tottenham, 6 Arsenal

Rob McCarthy: 1 Man City, 2 Chelsea, 3 Man Utd, 4 Tottenham, 5 Liverpool, 6 Arsenal

Oli Fisher: 1. Man City, 2. Chelsea, 3. Man Utd, 4. Spurs.

Who will be in the bottom three?

Rob McCarthy: Huddersfield, Burnley, Brighton

Oli Fisher: Brighton, Burnley, Swansea.

Matt Briggs: Burnley, Huddersfield, Brighton

James Marshment: Burnley, Brighton, Swansea

Who will be the Premier League’s Top Scorer?

Oli Fisher: Steve Mounie will score a hatful for Huddersfield, but he will probably finish one behind Harry Kane who will score 30.

James Marshment: Romelu Lukaku. More of the same with an even better supply line at Old Trafford

Matt Briggs: Harry Kane. He’s done it two years running and he’s 7/2 to make it three.

Rob McCarthy: Sergio Aguero. The Man City man will just pip Harry Kane, who will suffer slightly from having no White Hart Lane as his true home comfort.

Which Premier League manager will leave his post first?

Matt Briggs: The bookies rate Rafa Benitez and Mark Hughes as the favourites and while I think Hughes is facing a difficult season I think he may well stick it out at Stoke.

Instead I’m going to go for West Brom boss Tony Pulis, who is value at 16/1. He’s got form for walking after leaving Crystal Palace on the eve of the season in 2014 and if things don’t go his way in the transfer market and the season starts badly I think he may well take his bat and ball home.

James Marshment: Rafa Benitez. He just seems massively unhappy and I can see him packing his bags and walking….

Oli Fisher: Slaven Bilic. West Ham have shown ambition this summer and expectations will rise in line with that. Bilic was on thin ice for a large part of last season, so a few bad results will test the Hammers’ board’s resolve.

Rob McCarthy: I have to agree with James here and go for Rafa. All is not well at St James’, he has been frustrated with the club’s transfer business and will almost certainly walk.

Who will be promoted into the Premier League?

James Marshment: Middlesbrough, Aston Villa, Sheffield Wednesday.

Oli Fisher: Middlesbrough, Aston Villa and I’m going to go left field and say Cardiff City.

Matt Briggs: Middlesbrough, Wolves, Fulham.

Rob McCarthy: Middlesbrough, Fulham, Aston Villa

Who will win the FA Cup?

Rob McCarthy: Tottenham

Matt Briggs: Man Utd

James Marshment: Liverpool

Oli Fisher: Someone a bit different this year, so I’ll say Everton.

Who will win the League Cup?

Rob McCarthy: Man City

Matt Briggs: Arsenal

Oli Fisher: Manchester United

James Marshment: Tottenham

Who will win the Champions League?

Oli Fisher: Real Madrid of course.

Matt Briggs: Real Madrid

James Marshment: Atletico Madrid

Rob McCarthy: Real Madrid

Who will win the Europa League?

Matt Briggs: Monaco

James Marshment: Athletic Bilbao

Oli Fisher: AC Milan

Rob McCarthy: Man United (after a shock early CL exit)

