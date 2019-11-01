Manchester United can clock up a fourth successive away win at Bournemouth, while Man City and Liverpool are tipped to win – but there’s no agreement on Arsenal v Wolves.

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

This time, our challenger is former player, turned music star, Georgia – a Manchester United supporter – as she uses her knowledge of the game to try to beat out man Marshy.

Last time out, our challengers are from the Australian band Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – amazingly, no-one called out Leicester’s 9-0 thumping, though Marshy did get closest.

Matchday 11

Bournemouth v Manchester United (12.30pm)

Georgia: 0-1

Marshy: 1-2

Arsenal v Wolves

Georgia: 1-2

Marshy: 2-1

Aston Villa v Liverpool

Georgia: 1-3

Marshy: 1-3

Brighton v Norwich

Georgia: 2-1

Marshy: 2-1

Man City v Southampton

Georgia: 4-0

Marshy: 7-0

Sheffield Utd v Burnley

Georgia: 1-2

Marshy: 1-1

West Ham v Newcastle

Georgia: 2-1

Marshy: 2-0

Watford v Chelsea (5.30pm)

Georgia: 0-2

Marshy: 1-4

Crystal Palace v Leicester (Sunday, 2pm)

Georgia: 1-2

Marshy: 0-2

Everton v Tottenham (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Georgia: 1-1

Marshy: 0-2

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite 5 players for your club? (Historically or currently)

Georgia: Eric Cantona, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, David Beckham, Daniel James.

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the season?

Georgia: We have some exciting young players hopefully we can challenge for trophies this season and get back into the Champions League.

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Georgia: Swansea City. One of my managers is Welsh and this is the team she supports. And we’re both big fans of Daniel James.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on for you as an artist at the moment?

Georgia: My new single ’Never Let You Go’ is on your playlist – thanks! I’m currently preparing for my biggest UK show next week in London. My album ’Seeking Thrills’ is out January 10, 2020.