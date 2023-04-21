Predictions: Rude Arsenal awakening; Leeds ship more goals; big verdict on Newcastle v Tottenham; FA Cup shock on the cards

Massive Manchester City fans CTID take on our Predictions challenge this weekend, tackling eight Premier League games and the two FA Cup semi-finals as one Manchester club is stunned at Wembley and there’s a rude awakening for Premier League leaders Arsenal.

The long weekend kicks off with a Friday night clash between pacesetters Arsenal and bottom club Southampton at The Emirates, with Saturday’s lunchtime clash a huge one for Leeds as they look to arrest their alarming slide at Fulham.

Aston Villa will look to keep up their charge for European football at Brentford, while Everton head to in-form Crystal Palace, struggling Leicester host Wolves and Liverpool welcome Nottingham Forest to Anfield, before the first of the FA Cup semi-finals as City face Championship promotion hopefuls Sheffield United.

Sunday’s two Premier League outings throw up a big relegation six-pointer between Bournemouth and West Ham, while Newcastle welcome Tottenham in the battle for the top four.

The focus then switches to the other cup semi, with Brighton taking on Manchester United in what promises to be a closely fought tie.

And our latest challengers, CTID are, unsurprisingly, tipping up a comfortable City win but defeat for United and an embarrassing league loss for the Gunners – although there does appear to be a little more hope than outright judgment in their scoreline!

Premier League – Matchday 31

Arsenal v Southampton (Friday, 8pm)

CTID: 0-7

Fulham v Leeds (Saturday, 12.30pm)

CTID: 3-1

Brentford v Aston Villa (Saturday, 3pm)

CTID: 1-1

Crystal Palace v Everton (Saturday, 3pm)

CTID: 2-1

Leicester v Wolves (Saturday, 3pm)

CTID: 0-2

Liverpool v Nottingham Forest (Saturday, 3pm)

CTID: 3-0

Bournemouth v West Ham (Sunday, 2pm)

CTID: 0-1

Newcastle v Tottenham (Sunday, 2pm)

CTID: 3-2

FA Cup semi-finals:

Manchester City v Sheffield United (Saturday, 4.45pm)

CTID: 3-1

Brighton v Manchester United (Sunday, 4.30pm)

CTID: 2-1

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

CTID: Family pressure from birth… Weirdly enjoyed our one season in the third tier, then the Gillingham play-off final, the Keegan resurgence, 6-1 at Old Trafford, and all the titles… but mainly that Aguero 93-20 moment of course!

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite 5 players for your club? (Historically or currently)

CTID: So many of course but… Kinkladze when there was nothing else… more recently Yaya, Aguero, De Bruyne, Silva, Haaland

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with you at the moment?

CTID: Working in the studio… in between midweek matches of course!

