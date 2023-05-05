Predictions: Ruthless Man City hammer Leeds to edge closer to coronation after Arsenal disaster; Everton beaten again

UK rapper and Chelsea fan SONGER takes on our Predictions challenge this weekend and sees no miracle for Big Sam and Leeds at Manchester City, while Arsenal’s title hopes take a massive nosedive at Newcastle and there’s more bad news for Everton in their fight against relegation.

This weekend feels like it really could be make or break for the Gunners in the title race as they face a difficult trip to a Newcastle side bang in form and looking to secure a Champions League spot.

Arsenal are currently a point behind City in the title race, with Pep Guardiola’s men still having a game in hand and hosting struggling Leeds on Saturday afternoon.

Freefalling Chelsea head to Bournemouth on Saturday, while Tottenham welcome London rivals Crystal Palace, Aston Villa are at Wolves and Liverpool welcome Brentford in the late game.

Sunday’s action sees that big game at St James’ Park before West Ham and Manchester United go toe-to-toe at the London Stadium.

There are then three games on the Bank Holiday Monday as Fulham host Leicester, Brighton welcome Everton to The Amex and Nottingham Forest take on Southampton in another relegation six-pointer.

And our latest challenger, SONGER, predicts a big momentum switch in the title race as City rout a Leeds side with Sam Allardyce now at the helm, while Newcastle will prove too strong Arsenal on Tyneside.

At the bottom of the table, Everton plunge further into trouble after going down to defeat on the south coast, while Leicester get what could be a vital point at Fulham and there’s no goals between Forest and Saints.

Premier League – Matchday 35

Bournemouth v Chelsea (Saturday, 3pm)

SONGER: 0-0

Manchester City v Leeds (Saturday, 3pm)

SONGER: 5-0

Tottenham v Crystal Palace (Saturday, 3pm)

SONGER: 2-1

Wolves v Aston Villa (Saturday, 3pm)

SONGER: 1-2

Liverpool v Brentford (Saturday, 5.30pm)

SONGER: 2-2

Newcastle v Arsenal (Sunday, 4.30pm)

SONGER: 3-1

West Ham v Manchester United (Sunday, 7pm)

SONGER: 1-1

Fulham v Leicester (Monday, 3pm)

SONGER: 1-1

Brighton v Everton (Monday, 5.30pm)

SONGER: 2-0

Nottingham Forest v Southampton (Monday, 8pm)

SONGER: 0-0

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

SONGER: Growing up my older brother was a Chelsea fan, I followed suit. My favourite Chelsea memory is winning the champions league in 2012. I was 11 and my dad had jokingly “bet me” £500 we wouldn’t win it in the group stages. We won and he put it in a savings account for when I turned 18.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club? (Historically or currently)

SONGER: My favourite Chelsea players of all time are Lampard, Joe Cole, Hazard, Essien & Drogba. Serious memories watching them all growing up. Joe Cole is my favourite player ever.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with you at the moment?

SONGER: It’s a beautiful time for me as an artist at the moment. I’m lucky enough to be touring all over the world this year and it’s the best feeling possible. I feel blessed and privileged.

