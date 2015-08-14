Predictions: Saints, Swans & Spurs backed

The Fratellis’ bassist Baz and our man Mark Holmes have made their weekend Premier League predictions – join our league to make yours too.

As well as Mark and some of our other writers, a different band or artist will also be making their predictions each week, giving you the chance to not only beat the TEAMtalk journalists but also some famous faces from the world of music.

The band Palace did OK in their slot last week, correctly predicting four of the 10 results, but the early top 10 is made up solely of fans, with Mark down in a lowly 45th!

This week we have predictions from Baz of The Fratellis, whose new album ‘Eyes Wide, Tongue Tied’, is released August 21 on Cooking Vinyl – thefratellis.com

Week 2 Predictions

Aston Villa v Manchester United: Mark 2-2, Baz 1-3

Southampton v Everton: Mark 2-1, Baz 1-0

Sunderland v Norwich: Mark 2-1, Baz 1-1

Swansea v Newcastle: Mark 2-0, Baz 2-1

Tottenham v Stoke: Mark 2-1, Baz 2-1

Watford v West Brom: Mark 1-0, Baz 0-0

West Ham v Leicester: Mark 1-1, Baz 2-1

Crystal Palace v Arsenal: Mark 2-2, Baz 0-3

Manchester City v Chelsea: Mark 1-1, Baz 2-1

Liverpool v Bournemouth: Mark 2-0, Baz 3-0