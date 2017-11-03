Predictions: Man Utd fancied; Spurs to hammer Palace

Shed Seven are the latest band to take on our Predictions challenge, with two band members divided on results between Manchester City v Arsenal and Chelsea v Manchester United.

Just like last season, our writers will take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions each week, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Last time out, Django Django took us on – you can see who came out on top here.

This time around, it’s Shed Seven duo Rick Witter and Joe Johnson who lock horns with TEAMtalk’s Marshy.

Premier League matchday 11

Stoke v Leicester (12.30pm)

Rick: 1-2

Joe: 1-2

Marshy: 1-1

Huddersfield v West Brom

Rick: 2-1

Joe: 2-1

Marshy: 1-2

Newcastle v Bournemouth

Rick: 3-0

Joe: 2-0

Marshy: 2-1

Southampton v Burnley

Rick: 0-1

Joe: 1-1

Marshy: 2-2

Swansea v Brighton

Rick: 0-1

Joe: 1-1

Marshy: 2-1

West Ham v Liverpool (5.30pm)

Rick: 2-3

Joe: 1-2

Marshy: 0-3

Tottenham v Crystal Palace (Sunday, 12pm)

Rick: 4-0

Joe: 4-1

Marshy: 5-0

Manchester City v Arsenal (Sunday, 2.15pm)

Rick: 2-2

Joe: 3-1

Marshy: 4-1

Everton v Watford (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Rick: 1-1

Joe: 2-3

Marshy: 0-1

Chelsea v Manchester United (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Rick: 2-3

Joe: 2-2

Marshy: 0-1

Shed Seven are back with their first album in 16 years

Listen to their new single on the TEAMtalk playlist