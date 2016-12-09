Predictions: Bilic to inspire another West Ham win at Liverpool

Joseph J Jones believes Slaven Bilic will get his beloved West Ham out of trouble – starting with a win at Liverpool this weekend.

A fortnight ago, Tordy from the Wholls and TEAMtalk’s Matt Briggs both guessed the outcome of five games, but Briggs triumphed by predicting that Liverpool would beat Sunderland 2-0 and that Southampton would triumph 1-0 over Everton.

This weekend, the brilliant Joseph J Jones takes on TEAMtalk editor James Marshment. The Essex-based singer and songwriter has form for guessing scores…

Not much but handy when u predict the score. Well deserved point! #COYI !!!

Premier League matchday 15

Watford v Everton

Joseph J Jones: 1-2

TT: 1-1

Arsenal v Stoke

Joseph J Jones: 3-0

TT: 2-0

Burnley v Bournemouth

Joseph J Jones: 2-3

TT: 2-1

Hull v Crystal Palace

Joseph J Jones: 0-2

TT: 1-2

Swansea v Sunderland

Joseph J Jones: 0-1

TT: 0-1

Leicester v Man City

Joseph J Jones: 1-2

TT: 1-4

Chelsea v West Brom

Joseph J Jones: 3-1

TT: 2-1

Man U v Tottenham

Joseph J Jones: 1-1

TT: 1-0

Southampton v Middlesbourgh

Joseph J Jones: 2-2

TT: 2-0

Liverpool v West Ham

Joseph J Jones: 1-2

TT: 3-0

Five from Joseph J. Jones

How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

A: I came to support West Ham by being from a family who come from the east end. My dad has always been a supporter of the club and he took me to my first Upton Park game when I was about seven years old.

I remember the electricity of the crowd, the pain that come with the fans and seeing the young academy legends at that time and remembering how passionately they played. After that I was hooked.

My favourite memory has to be a recent one. I have a huge soft spot for Adrián our GK and we were playing Everton in the FA Cup third-round replay and the match finished 2-2 so it went down to penalties. Every player had taken their pens and had levelled the shootout. Now it was just down the the goalies in a head to head.

Everton’s keeper had become the pantomime villain of the game slowing down the pace in extra time so when he stepped up and his penalty smashed the crossbar and the Hammers erupted. It was just down to Adrián to win the game. He stepped up, ripped off his gloves, looked Joel straight in the eyes and struck a beauty of a penalty in the back of the net.

I was fortunate enough to be in the Bobby Moore lower section and was right next to it when it happened. I’ll never forget that.

Who have been your biggest West Ham heroes?

A: My biggest heroes watching the club have to be Di Canio, Tevez, Payet but especially Scotty Parker.

I’ve never seen a man carry a team like he did. He almost literally bled for West Ham. It was a huge shame when some West Ham fans booed him when he started playing under Spurs.

I understand the hatred for Tottenham but Hammers are to quick to forget what someone like Parker has done for the club. He got us out of trouble many times.

What do you make of the current Hammers team? What are your hopes for the rest of the season.

A. The current team we have, on paper, is unbelievable. The likes of Cresswell, Payet, Antonio, Lanzini, ogbonna… amazing. But there’s a huge confidence issue at the moment and not enough intensity with in our play.

It feels like the squad is throwing in the towel too early at times with too many losses. Last season went above and beyond our expectations but with the move to a soulless stadium with false promises it has just rocked the foundations of our club.

My hopes this season are that we get ourselves out of this mess and that Slav can stop us from being relegated. It’s a sad turn of events but I’m confident Slav can get us out of this mess. He’s the man for us.

Everyone has a soft spot for a another team. Whose yours and why?

I have a soft spot for Bournemouth. I love the story of the underdog rising to glory and Bournemouth really haven’t disappointed in that respect.

I always used to go to Bournemouth when I was a teen to see my mate who was living there. I love the place to be fair so I consider them a bit of a second team because of my love for the area but let’s be honest there’s no such thing as a second team!

Irons all the way but Eddie Howe really is doing a great job with those players. He’ll be a manager of a top side one day, maybe England, maybe even West Ham!

What’s going on for you at the moment?

Well at the moment I’ve just finished writing and recording my album under Communion Records which is due for release next year.

Its sounding pretty big and I’m over the moon for people to hear it.

I’m waiting for this year to be over so I can fully delve in to touring and spreading my name around.

Basically I have a busy year ahead of me getting my music out there but you can check out my latest EP ‘Hurricane’ on platforms such as Spotify and iTunes for a taster of what’s to come.