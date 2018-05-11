Predictions: Snow Patrol reveal their Man Utd heroes

It’s the final weekend of our Premier League predictions and we go out with a bang as Gary Lightbody from Snow Patrol tips a cruise for Liverpool, narrow wins for Man Utd and Tottenham and a fitting end for Arsene Wenger at Arsenal.

This week, Gary Lightbody from Snow Patrol takes on Marshy. Can you do better?

Premier League

All Sunday at 3pm…

Burnley v Bournemouth

Gary: 0-0

Marshy: 2-2

Crystal Palace v West Brom

Gary: 2-1

Marshy: 3-1

Huddersfield v Arsenal

Gary: 0-2

Marshy: 2-3

Liverpool v Brighton

Gary: 3-0

Marshy: 3-1

Man Utd v Watford

Gary: 2-1

Marshy: 2-0

Newcastle v Chelsea

Gary: 1-1

Marshy: 1-2

Southampton v Man City



Gary: 1-5

Marshy: 1-4

Swansea v Stoke

Gary: 1-2

Marshy: 2-2

Tottenham v Leicester



Gary: 2-1

Marshy: 3-1

West Ham v Everton

Gary: 0-2

Marshy: 2-1

In our Q&A, Gary talks about his love for Man Utd, his biggest heroes the band’s first album release in seven years.

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Gary: I support Man Utd because of Norman Whiteside and my dad’s love (which became mine) of George Best. So it was really the Norn Iron (Northern Ireland) connection. I was a Norn Iron fan first from i was old enough to know what football was.

TEAMtalk:Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?



Gary: Norman Whiteside, Mark Hughes, Eric Cantona, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Wayne Rooney, David De Gea (honourable mention to Georgie Best even though he didn’t play for MU during my lifetime).

TEAMtalk:What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the (rest of the) season?

Gary: Well finishing second would be the best finish since Fergie retired so that would be great.

Feels slightly hollow given City’s dominance but still progress. I think City have shown the the way you need to play in this league to win it in style.

I’d like to see us moving towards that style of play. We have the players (maybe with a few smart buys in the transfer market) to play that way. A more open free flowing style.

Perhaps not the manager’s natural style but there were definitely glimpses of it during it this season. Don’t see why it can’t be a more regular thing.

TEAMtalk:Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?



Gary: This season I think what Sean Dyche has done at Burnley is extraordinary and in a lot of ways he is the manager of the season more than Pep.

To play buccaneering football with an elite (expensive) squad is one thing but to be challenging for Europe on a budget is frankly astounding.

Over the last quite a few seasons as more and more Norn Iron players joined West Brom I have a big soft spot for them. So gutted to see what’s happened there this season. They’re a great club with a phenomenal fan base though and I’m hoping they’ll bounce right back.

The signs are good with the impact Darren Moore has had since taking over (this is written of course before they are officially relegated but it does seem like an impossible situation).

TEAMtalk:What’s going on with the band/for you as an artist at the moment?

Gary: We are about to release our first album in 7 years so we’re building up to that and our first tour in a long time. Couldn’t be happier to be back out there.

