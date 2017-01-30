Predictions: Spurs, Arsenal, Man City and Man Utd all tipped

British Sea Power take on TEAMtalk in the midweek predictor challenge, with Man Utd, Tottenham and Arsenal tipped to win – but no consensus on Liverpool v Chelsea.

Just like last season, our writers will take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions each week, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Last time out, TEAMtalk’s Mark Scott took on Redfaces – both got it badly wrong with Liverpool v Swansea – and you can see what else we predicted right here.

This week, our James Marshment take on Martin Nobel, a guitarist from the band British Sea Power. Their new single ‘Bad Bohemian’ can be watched below.

Premier League matchday 23

Arsenal v Watford

TEAMtalk: 3-0

British Sea Power: 2-0

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

TEAMtalk: 1-0

British Sea Power: 1-0

Burnley v Leicester

TEAMtalk: 1-0 British Sea Power: 1-1

Middlesbrough v WBA

TEAMtalk: 1-1 British Sea Power: 1-2

Sunderland v Spurs

TEAMtalk: 1-2 British Sea Power: 0-3

Swansea v Southampton

TEAMtalk: 1-1 British Sea Power: 1-0

West Ham v Man City

TEAMtalk: 1-2 British Sea Power: 1-2

Man Utd v Hull

TEAMtalk: 2-1 British Sea Power: 2-0

Stoke v Everton

TEAMtalk: 0-1 British Sea Power: 1-1

Liverpool v Chelsea

TEAMtalk: 2-2 British Sea Power: 1-2

Five from British Sea Power’s Martin Nobel….

1) How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan? I got taken to Old Trafford when I was a young boy and never looked back. I supported Bury before Man United, but Old Trafford cast a spell on me. My first visit to Old Trafford was when Big Ron was in charge. I’d never seen that many people in one place. The noise was incredible. My dad took me to The Cliff training ground too and I got some signatures. Paul Mcgrath, Jesper Olsen, Norman Whiteside and Mark Hughes, twice. 2) Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club? Jesper Olson was my first favourite. A rather exotic Scandinavian, built like a whippet, bombing up and down the wing. Then there was the great treble winning team with Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes. 3) What do you make of the current team? Jose has brought back that extra bit of determination and will to win. There are a few more leaders in the team now with Ibra and Pogba. They are playing well as a team but need to get that cutting edge and score more. We also need the young players like Martial to be brave and consistent and fulfill their potential. 4) What are your hopes for the (rest of the) season? The big hope is to finish in the Champions League places. A cup would be nice, but it would taste so much better if we were back in the Champions League. 5) Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why? Bury. It’s where I’m from. I had a season ticket when I was younger. My Maths teacher, Miss Smalley, used to go out with one of the players. I remember the pies were good and there was a brilliant end of season pitch invasion. I can’t remember if we’d won anything. I think it was just for the hell of it.

