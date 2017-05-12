Predictions: Spurs fan Devlin tips Arsenal woe, Man Utd defeat

Rap and grime star Devlin takes on our predictions challenge this week, with wins tipped for his beloved Tottenham over Manchester United, and Arsenal to lose at Stoke.

Just like last season, our writers will take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions each week, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Last week, Clement Marfo took on TEAMtalk’s James Marshment – you can see who came out on top here.

This week, it’s rapper Devlin hoping to get one over on Marshy.

Everton v Watford (Friday, 7.45pm)

Devlin: 2-0

Marshy:

West Brom v Chelsea (Friday, 8pm)

Devlin: 0-3

Marshy: 0-2

Manchester City v Leicester (Saturday, 12.30)

Devlin: 2-1

Marshy: 3-2

Bournemouth v Burnley

Devlin: 1-1

Marshy: 2-0

Middlesbrough v Southampton

Devlin: 1-2

Marshy: 1-1

Sunderland v Swansea

Devlin: 1-0

Marshy: 1-2

Stoke v Arsenal (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Devlin: 2-0

Marshy: 1-2

Crystal Palace v Hull (Sunday, 12pm)

Devlin: 1-0

Marshy: 2-0

West Ham v Liverpool (Sunday, 2.15pm)

Devlin: 1-3

Marshy: 2-2

Tottenham v Man Utd (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Devlin: 2-1

Marshy: 3-1

Chelsea v Watford (Monday, 8pm)

Devlin: 2-0

Marshy: 3-0

Devlin’s new album ‘The Devil In’ is out now, while you can also follow him on Twitter here.