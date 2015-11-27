Predictions: Spurs, Liverpool & Arsenal tipped to win

Manchester City, Stoke City, Tottenham, Liverpool and Arsenal have been tipped to win in the Premier League this weekend.

As well as Mark and some of our other writers, a different band or artist will also be making their predictions each week, giving you the chance to not only beat the TEAMtalk journalists but also some famous faces from the world of music.

This week we have predictions from Supergrass drummer Danny Goffey,

Week 15 Predictions

Aston Villa v Watford: Mark 1-0, Danny 1-2

Bournemouth v Everton: Mark 0-1, Danny 2-2

Crystal Palace v Newcastle: Mark 1-1, Danny 1-1

Manchester City v Southampton: Mark 2-0, Danny 3-1

Sunderland v Stoke City: Mark 0-1, Danny 0-1

Leicester City v Manchester United: Mark 2-1, Danny 1-2

Tottenham v Chelsea: Mark 2-0, Danny 3-2

West Ham v West Brom: Mark 1-0, Danny 0-0

Liverpool v Swansea City: Mark 3-1, Danny 2-1

Norwich City v Arsenal: Mark 1-2, Danny 0-2

Five from Danny Goffey

How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

I became a Spurs fan after being taken to the FA Cup final in 1981 and that remains my favourite memory!

Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

It’s got to be Harry Kane and of course the legendary Serhiy Rebrov.

What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the season?

We’ve got a great young team at the moment putting in some lovely consistent performances. I think with Chelsea battling relegation, we’ve got a good chance of making the top four this season.

Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

I’ve always liked Bristol City. I don’t know why, maybe it’s the rhyming slang.

What’s going on with you at the moment?

We’ve got a couple of small gigs in December including the Barfly in London on December 14, then we’ll be heading out around the country next year.