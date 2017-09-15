Predictions: Chelsea shocker; Man Utd facing frustration

Ryan Malcolm from the band Superfood – a former Wolves youth team player – is tipping wins for Liverpool, Tottenham and Newcastle – but thinks Chelsea and Manchester United face a difficult weekend.

Just like last season, our writers will take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions each week, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Last weekend, The Coronas‘ lead singer Danny O’Reilly went up against us – and you can see who came out on top here.

This time around, it’s former Wolves youth team player Ryan Malcolm from the band Superfood who pits his wits against TEAMtalk’s Marshy.

Premier League matchday 5

Bournemouth v Brighton (Friday, 8pm)

Ryan: 1-1

Marshy: 0-0

Crystal Palace v Southampton (Saturday, 12.30)

Ryan: 0-1

Marshy: 1-0

Huddersfield v Leicester

Ryan: 1-2

Marshy: 1-2

Liverpool v Burnley

Ryan: 2-0

Marshy: 2-1

Newcastle v Stoke

Ryan: 2-1

Marshy: 1-2

Watford v Manchester City

Ryan: 2-3

Marshy: 0-3

West Brom v West Ham

Ryan: 1-3

Marshy: 1-1

Tottenham v Swansea (Sat, 5.30pm)

Ryan: 2-0

Marshy: 3-1

Chelsea v Arsenal (Sunday, 1.30pm)

Ryan: 1-3

Marshy: 3-1

Manchester United v Everton (Sunday, 4pm)

Ryan: 1-1

Marshy: 2-1

Ryan Malcolm, his love of football, and life with Superfood

TT: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Ryan: I grew up in Wolverhampton and my dad is a huge wolves fan so since I can remember my dad would take me to the games. My best memory is when Wolves beat Sheffield United in the play off finals at the millennium stadium. We had tickets and travelled there on the train. It was such a great day.

TT: Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

Ryan: I’d say Paul Ince was a bit of a hero for me at wolves. I was a center midfielder and always had a soft spot for Manchester United so seeing Paul Ince in a wolves shirt was quite crazy. He signed my old wolves shirt once when we went to watch them training.

TT: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the season?

Ryan: I’m feeling really confident about the current state. We’re playing really good football and the team seem to have spirit again. I’ve been to the Molineux in the past and been disheartened by how much the players didn’t seem to want to be there. We pretty much have a new squad and a new manager ‘Nuno santo’ he’s been about a bit. We’re getting good results. Hopefully we keep it up.

TT: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Ryan: My soft spot team is Manchester United because my big brother supports them. I’ve been to a few games with him as a kid and, well you know, Eric Cantina used to play for them so say no more.

TT: What’s going on with the band/for you as an artist at the moment?

Ryan: At the moment we’ve just released our second album. We’re preparing to tour the album around the U.K. in October. We’ll be away in November too supporting Wolf Alice. Exciting times!

Listen to Superfood’s new single, ‘Unstoppable’, on the TEAMtalk playlist.