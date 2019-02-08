Predictions: Spurs, Man Utd to keep up pressure; twist in title race?

Man Utd and Spurs are tipped to win, while the fortunes of Liverpool and Man City are also projected in this week’s predictions.

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions each week, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Last time, Nathan Saoudi from Fat White Family took us on – and you can see who came out on top here.

This week’s challenger is the Brits Critics Choice Winner and Newcastle United fan, Sam Fender. He takes on our Oli…

Fulham v Man Utd

Sam: 0-3

Oli: 1-3

Palace v West Ham

Sam: 1-1

Oli: 1-2

Huddersfield v Arsenal

Sam: 0-2

Oli: 1-1

Liverpool v Bournemouth

Sam: 2-0

Oli: 2-1

Southampton v Cardiff

Sam: 0-0

Oli: 2-0

Watford v Everton

Sam: 0-1

Oli: 2-2

Brighton v Burnley

Sam: 1-0

Oli: 1-2

Spurs v Leicester

Sam: 2-1

Oli: 2-0

Man City v Chelsea

Sam: 3-1

Oli: 3-0

Wolves v Newcastle

Sam: 1-2

Oli: 3-1